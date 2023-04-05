‘Do-or-Die’: Henry Cejudo’s Harsh Take On Adesanya vs. Pereira 4

UFC 287 on April 9 is “do-or-die” for Israel Adesanya, according to former UFC double-champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo. Cejudo referred to Alex Pereira as Adesanya’s “kryptonite”, and lauded the Brazilian’s adaptability in the first Adesanya fight as a major factor in his success.

Pereira being Adesanya’s “kryptonite” is a sentiment shared even by Pereira himself. The Brazilian kickboxer revealed on the Super Lutas Podcast that he was defeated thrice by the same fighter as an amateur, and that “If I fought him again today, I think I’d lose again …. Adesanya needs to get that, the same way [Robert Whittaker] did.” (Translated by @crashMMA)

Henry Cejudo Weighs In on Adesanya v Pereira Tetralogy

Cejudo appeared on his Youtube channel, empathizing with Adesanya, and providing his own anecdote on avenging his defeat to Demetrious Johnson. Though Cejudo acknowledges the situation is much direr with Adesanya, claiming that, “if you lose [the rematch] the chances of you getting another shot are very, very slim.”

Adesanya publically denounced this narrative, however, saying, “I don’t keep score, I settle them. I just need one,” at the UFC 287 media day. The Nigerian-born Kiwi now has a chance to make it 1-3 against Pereira. The fight is a rematch under the UFC banner, but many fans consider it a tetralogy, since the two fighters clashed twice in GLORY Kickboxing, with Pereira winning both altercations.

“Is this a do-or-die position?” Cejudo ruminates about Adesanya losing this rematch, “Is [Adesanya] just going to be a gatekeeper? Is he just going to have to wait for Alex Pereira to transfer over that belt in order for him to get that crack [at the title again]?”

Cejudo’s speculations aren’t without precedent, as former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker lost his belt to Adesanya in 2019, and lost the rematch in 2022. Whittaker has since been serving as an elite ‘gatekeeper’, dispatching with top-10 opposition without much chance of a trilogy with Adesanya.

“He’s a great fighter, I’ll give it to him,” Adesanya addressed a potential Whittaker trilogy at one UFC press conference. “But I know how that book ends. I’ve read that book twice already.” Whether the same fate befits Adesanya with a loss at UFC 287, remains yet to be seen.

Pros Predict: Adesanya Vs. Pereira 4

Cejudo doesn’t predict the outcome, but he does outline Adesanya’s keys to victory, “If I was your coach, there’s two options: I point fight; I win the distance game; I change my stance …. I use my speed because you are faster than this man.”

Cejudo draws from Adesanya’s success in the first fight.

“Or two, I bring in the surprise of the arsenal of wrestling, because you did have six minutes and 32 seconds of control time [in the first fight]. This is where the IQ comes in. This is where the competitor meets the fighter. This is where the fighter needs to become a better competitor than he is a fighter.”

Dan Hardy weighed in, “I’m leaning towards Pereira. [But] I’d like to see Adesanya do it. I like to see people overcome their demons. ”

UFC commentators Jon Anik and Michael Bisping both predict an Adesanya victory. “[Adesanya] was masterful throughout four rounds!” Bisping exclaimed. “He was the better grappler; he took him down; he almost finished him in the first round.”

Much like the first fight, many spectators are giving Adesanya the technical advantage, but are factoring in Pereira’s power as a great equalizer. UFC 287 is sure to conclude this four-part saga.