Jorge Masvidal Reacts to Colby Covington Threatening UFC’s Jon Anik

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think Colby Covington will “do s***” in regards to his recent threat to UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

Masvidal was featured on Monday’s episode of MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” and while speaking with host Ariel Helwani, he took aim at “Chaos,” who he called a “lying piece of s*** coward.”

Masvidal and Covington know each other well. For years, they were friends and teammates at American Top Team in Florida. However, their relationship sharply degraded and now they fill the roles of bitter enemies. The two welterweights fought at UFC 272 in March 2022 and Chaos came out on top with a unanimous decision.

Then, around two weeks after their headlining scrap, Masvidal was arrested and charged after Covington accused him of punching him multiple times outside a Miami-based steakhouse. “Gamebred” denies Covington’s accusations and their trial is scheduled to begin on May 22 with a pre-trial date set for May 10.

Covington Threatened Anik Shortly After He Was Guaranteed a Title Shot

A few days after UFC president Dana White announced that Covington would fight welterweight champion Leon Edwards next, Chaos spoke with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. Covington voiced his displeasure with Anik recognizing Belal Muhammad’s Octagon achievements. Muhammad is another top-ranked 170-pound fighter, but he wasn’t picked as the backup fighter for Edwards’ fight with Kamaru Usman earlier this month — Covington was. Further, Muhammad has been very vocal about disagreeing with Covington receiving a title fight next.

“Jon Anik, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad,” Covington said. “Just realize you live in [Boca Raton]. I live in Miami, motherf*****. You’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f****** mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

Masvidal Went Off on Covington Verbally Attacking ‘140-Pound’ ‘Civilian’ Anik

So, when Masvidal was asked about Covington by Helwani, he went off.

“I’ve still got three felonies because of this little b****, that allegedly I did this and allegedly I did that,” Masvidal said. “This guy’s a lying piece of s*** coward, the same coward that we’ve all seen him be on f****** TV, and now he’s trying Jon Anik, saying he’s going to kill Jon Anik. Who the f*** are you, bro? You a f****** gangster or are you a cop-calling b**** pressing charges saying another fighter gave you brain damage off allegedly this and allegedly that?

“I’m telling you, bro, this guy’s a bonafide snitch. He’s telling Jon Anik, ‘Your children are not going to have you,’ and this and that. Shut the f*** up, you’re not going do s*** ever in your life, you f****** p****.

“I get it if you try somebody like Chael Sonnen’s ass or f****** Daniel Cormier, if they’re fighters and whatever and you see them,” Gamebred continued. “But you’re just straight up trying a journalist, a civilian, a guy that’s not a combat f****** veteran or nothing. Why doesn’t he talk like that to these other guys that used to fight? He won’t because he’s scared of them. He’ll talk like that to Anik because Anik weighs 140 and f****** he’s not a fighter, man. But it’s always who Colby’s been, bro.

“I was there when [Fabricio] Werdum bounced a boomerang off his head — that dude went running to the cops immediately in Australia. The UFC said, ‘Hey brother, there’s no need to involve the cops,’ this and that. He said, ‘I don’t care,’ and he went to the f****** cops and got them involved and called the cops on f****** Werdum in Australia, filed a police report and everything like a little b****. Went to the police station in Australia to file a police report. You hear what I’m saying, man? This guy’s a f****** b****.”