‘Island Boys’ Become ‘Boxer Boys’ for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 [WATCH]

The “Island Boys” became an internet sensation earlier this year, and now they have a new song specifically for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

Flyy Soulja and Kodiyak Redd are twin brothers who took over the internet when they shared a video of themselves singing and rapping in a pool, proclaiming that they are, in fact, island boys. If you need a reminder of what made these guys go viral, and ultimately turned them into online superstars, watch the video below:





Well, the two are back and have seemingly been tasked to promote the Showtime PPV event on December 18, 2021, which features the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

“The Problem Child” took to social media on Monday, December 13, 2021, to share a video of Flyy Soulja and Kodiyak Redd singing about the fight and appearing to call themselves “Boxer Boys.”

So, prepare yourself and then watch the video below:

