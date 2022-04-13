Israel Adesanya Faces ‘Decapitation’ if He Fights UFC Contender

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is faced with a confident contender, Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier is the No. 2-ranked middleweight as per the official UFC rankings, and after earning a high-profile victory over Derek Brunson earlier this year, he appears to be in line to contend for “The Last Stylebender’s” middleweight strap next.

“The Killa Gorilla” is 5-1 in his last six fights, losing only to former middleweight king Robert Whittaker in the stretch. Cannonier knocked out Brunson during UFC 271 on February 12, which was headlined by a championship tilt between Adesanya and Whittaker.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he wouldn’t say “no” to Cannonier receiving a title fight. “I was excited to see that fight to see how it was gonna play out. It was an awesome fight and yeah, I’m not gonna say ‘no’ to Cannonier,” White said via MMA Fighting.

Cannonier Wants to Fight Adesanya, Pick Up His ‘Decapitated Head’ & Show It to His Hometown Crowd

Although nothing is confirmed, The Killa Gorilla is hopeful that the Octagon will return to Dallas, Texas, for UFC 277 this summer. Cannonier recently told “The Schmo” that he wants to contend for the belt in front of his hometown crowd, and if he does, he’ll hold up Adesanya’s “decapitated head” inside the Octagon.

“That’s the perfect timing for me,” Cannonier said. “Knowing that I already had a fight after my last fight, you’re in shape from the last camp. Already have something to focus on, getting in the gym is easy as it always is because I love coming here. When you come in here [at The MMA Lab] and really focus on something, it’s like having a head start in a race.”

“I’m sure Izzy gets a kick out of the prospect of whooping me in my hometown, but I also get the prospect of whooping him in front of my tribe, if you will,” the fighter continued. “Picking his decapitated head up and showing it to the fans out there in the crowd.”

Cannonier Said He Will Turn ‘Izzy’ Adesanya Into ‘Easy’ Adesanya

The Last Stylebender (22-1) has racked up four 185-pound title defenses since winning the belt in 2019. But, The Killa Gorilla sounds more than ready to halt the 32-year-old champion’s momentum.

“I’ve actually already come up with a new prediction for this one,” Cannonier said. “We’re gonna turn ‘Izzy’ Adesanya into ‘Easy.’ It’s gonna be ‘Easy’ Adesanya.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that it’s going down. I am next. Izzy is also a man of his word. From what I’ve seen, he also has the ability to choose his fights, and he has chosen me as if I’m some sort of Pokémon or something (laughs). Hey man, whatever it takes for me to get in there and get my shot at the title. I’ll put on that little Pikachu costume and go in there and shock the world.”

Cannonier has a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-5, which includes victories over the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Siva, “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson.