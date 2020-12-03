UFC’s Jack Hermansson on Sudden Opponent Change & Superfight

In the main event of UFC Vegas 16, two top-ranked middleweights will compete in a fight that was put together on a week’s notice. Sweden’s Jack “The Joker” Hermansson will square off against Italy’s Marvin Vettori on Saturday night.

Hermansson (21-5) is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC middleweight division and he hopes his victory on Saturday night will propel him to a title shot. He was originally supposed to fight No. 6 ranked Darren Till, however the Englishman pulled out of the fight due to injury. Then, the surging Kevin Holland replaced Till, however he tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card last Saturday.

Vettori, who was scheduled to fight a week later during UFC 256 against Ronaldo Souza, was then slotted in as Hermansson’s third opponent. “The Italian Dream” is ranked No. 13 in the middleweight division and has a professional MMA record of 15-4.

Like everyone, Hermansson has practiced adapting this year due to the changes that the global pandemic has brought, and by doing, he has had an easier time dealing with the constant change of opponents. Speaking with Heavy, Hermansson said that although he would have preferred to fight Till, he’s not too bothered about the revolving door of opponents.

“I’ve been getting better at adapting to things with the whole COVID-19 situation and everything that has been changed this year,” Hermansson said. “So I feel like I’m kind of ready for anything to happen. Yeah, there’s different opponents, but I still feel like I’m in the best shape ever and that I can beat anyone right now, so it doesn’t bother me too much, actually. I’m just happy to have a fight even though I was really looking forward to that Darren Till fight. But, Marvin Vettori isn’t that bad of an option as a late replacement.”

Even though Holland was removed from UFC Vegas 16 a week before their scheduled bout, Hermansson said he never considered not fighting. He was willing to take on anyone to remain on the card as he had traveled all the way from Norway to Las Vegas and didn’t want to go home without fighting.

Fighting the fan favorite Till excites Hermansson more, however he is just as ready to put on a show-stopping performance against Vettori.

“The bigger the fight, the more excited you are,” Hermansson said. “But, that doesn’t mean you take it less seriously if you fight an opponent ranked lower. I’m still as serious and as eager to win, but when it comes to excitement, the bigger the fight, the better.”

“I’m just excited to fight in general and to get another win,” The Joker said.

Hermansson Is Predicting a 1st-Round TKO Over Vettori

The Joker has had his eye on Vettori for years as both fighters competed in the Italian promotion Venator Fight Championship at the same time. Stylistically, The Joker said he has the upper hand everywhere.

“I knew the guy, I’ve seen his fights, so I kind of know what style he brings and I feel like I matchup well with him,” Hermansson said. “I feel like I’m quicker, I have better movement on the feet and I feel like I’m the superior wrestler and grappler also. I’m the overall better fighter.”

Hermansson predicts that he will finish The Italian Dream via first-round TKO.

Hermansson Says He Deserves a Title Shot If He Defeats Vettori on Saturday Night, But He Is Willing to Fight Again

Hermansson told Heavy that if he defeats Vettori on December 5, he believes he will have done enough to earn a title fight against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The Joker is 5-1 in his last six bouts, finishing four of his opponents.

Hermansson said his his unorthodox striking and high-level grappling is an exciting new challenge for the champion. There are only three fighters ranked ahead of The Joker and he made his case for why he should get the next shot at “The Last Stylebender” with a victory at UFC Vegas 16.

“I feel like I’m ready for a title shot,” Hermansson said. “Both [Paulo] Costa and Robert [Whittaker] have already fought Adesanya and [Jared] Cannonier is coming off a loss. So, I feel like it’s an exciting fight to see how Adesanya will do against me and my style, because that’s something new, something different.”

The Joker confirmed that is willing to fight again to solidify himself as the top contender for Adesanya’s strap. He plans on having a busy year in 2021, fighting at least twice and ending it with him as champion.

Adesanya Plans on Moving Up to Light Heavyweight to Fight Champ Jan Blachowicz, Hermansson Favors Adesanya

It appears that The Last Stylebender’s next fight won’t be a middleweight title defense. As confirmed by UFC president Dana White, Adesanya is planning to compete in a superfight at light heavyweight, challenging undisputed champ Jan Blachowicz for the belt to become the promotion’s next two-division king. The fight is not yet official.

The issue with champions moving to a different weight class is that it sometimes creates a log jam in a division. However, Hermansson told Heavy that he doesn’t believe Adesanya intends to hold up middleweight and will drop back down after fighting Blachowicz. The Joker also expressed his excitement to potentially fight Adesanya if he’s holding two belts.

“It would be cool to fight him if he’s a double champ,” Hermansson said. “That would be really cool. Of course, it’s not good if he’s holding up the middleweight division for a long period of time. But, I don’t think that’s his plan either. So, hopefully, everything comes out good.”

The Joker believes The Last Stylebender is too fast and accurate for Blachowicz. “Blachowicz is powerful but I think it’ll be hard for him to get a hold of Adesanya,” Hermansson said. “I see Adesanya winning that fight.”

Hermansson doesn’t think the UFC should introduce an interim belt in the middleweight division to combat Adesanya’s potential hiatus from the division.

“I wouldn’t like to fight for the interim title,” Hermansson said. “I wouldn’t say no to it but when I stand there in the Octagon with the belt around my waist, I really want it to be the real title. I want to be the real champ, not the interim champ. I would like to save that moment for the real title shot against the champion.”

