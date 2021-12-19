Jake Paul Challenges 2 UFC Superstars: ‘I’mma F*** Them Up Too’

Social media sensation Jake Paul just notched another victory over a former MMA world champion, and he’s ready to take out two UFC superstars.

On December 18, 2021, “The Problem Child” boxed during the Showtime PPV main event against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. It was the second time the two combatants shared a boxing ring together. Paul won their first fight back in August 2021 via split decision, but this time, he put a stamp on their rivalry.

Paul knocked out “The Chosen One” during the sixth round with one punch. You can watch the brutal KO below:

After he was officially named the winner of the bout, he spoke with Ariel Helwani inside the ring. And during their post-fight interview, The Problem Child took a shot at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, two fighters who were in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

He said that the two had already left the arena and that if UFC president Dana White releases them from their contracts, he’ll “f*** them up too.”

“Y’all are some b****** for leaving this arena,” Paul said via Talk Sport’s Michael Benson. “I know you don’t want that s***. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I’mma f*** them up too.”

Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 19, 2021

