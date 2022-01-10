Jake Paul ‘Would Really Hurt’ UFC Icon If He Connects

If social media sensation Jake Paul connects, it would be a rough night for a UFC icon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his take on Paul boxing Anderson Silva.

“The Spider” is a future UFC Hall of Famer who holds the record for the longest title reign in the promotion’s history, spending 2,457 as middleweight champion. Silva also owns the UFC record for most consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 16.

After parting ways with the UFC in late 2020, Silva transitioned to boxing and took on former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2021. The Spider put on a very impressive performance, defeating Chavez Jr. by split decision.

He followed up the victory by annihilating former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. He knocked out “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in the first round of their boxing match in September 2021.

Ever since Paul knocked out ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021, there has been a lot of chatter in the boxing and MMA communities about Silva fighting Paul next.

However, Sterling questioned how well The Spider can take a punch from the younger Paul, who has proven that he has power.

“I know Anderson Silva was supposedly a frontrunner to fight Jake,” Sterling said via Low Kick MMA. “If Jake were to connect, I think he would really hurt Anderson. I think Paul is going to tie him up, lean on him. He’s a young guy, he’s going to grab him. Against Woodley, he clinched 30 times over the first five rounds. With this one, Silva’s got hands. But the only thing is, can he take a shot?”

Paul Has ‘A lot of Respect’ for The Spider

The Problem Child gave his take on potentially boxing Silva. Speaking with ESPN after Silva KO’d Ortiz in September 2021, Paul shared his respect for the UFC legend. However, Paul doesn’t believe Silva could handle him.

I have a lot of respect for Anderson [Silva]. He’s an MMA legend,” Jake Paul said. “I was a fan of his growing up. He’s said nothing but nice things about me, so there’s a mutual respect there. Anderson’s done great against Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but I’m not that, I’m not those guys. I’m fast, I’m explosive, I’m young, I’m hungry, and I’m only getting exponentially better every single day in the gym.”

Jake Paul believes a boxing match against Anderson Silva would go differently than the MMA legend's recent run 🥊 @ESPNRingside (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/TqFu1LoPiG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2021

Paul Is 5-0 as a Licensed Professional Boxer

Paul has yet to be defeated in a five-fight boxing career. He’s knocked out every opponent he’s faced, and his victories include two over Woodley, as well as a TKO win against former Bellator and ONE 170-pound champion Ben Askren and a KO over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

