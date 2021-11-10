Jake Paul & Khamzat Chimaev Get Into It: ‘Shut Up & Pray’

Social media superstar Jake Paul is taking a break from boxing MMA fighters, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopping himself from feuding with them.

“The Problem Child” is currently preparing for his fifth professional boxing match. The 4-0 fighter will take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s younger half brother, Tommy Fury (7-0).

The boxing bout is scheduled for December 18, 2021, at a catchweight of 192 pounds and the Showtime Boxing PPV will broadcast from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

And although the date is coming up quickly, Paul still has time in between training sessions to fire at MMA fighters. And this time, it was rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev, who is ranked No. 10 in the welterweight division, was the one who actually started the Twitter beef.

On November 9, 2021, “Borz” took to the social media platform to post a side-by-side photo of himself and The Problem Child along with Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul. Logan is also a boxer and fight fans last saw “Maverick” inside the ring earlier this year when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match.

“I can smash this guys same night,” Chimaev tweeted. “BOXING.” See the tweet below:

I can smash this guys same night

BOXING 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5qpCqBsW43 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

Paul Responds to Chimaev, Tells Him to ‘Shut Up’ & Hope to Get Fair Pay

Of course, Paul didn’t let Chimaev’s verbal jab go unanswered. Responding to the Russian a little later in the day, The Problem Child wrote: “Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly. ”

You number-one bullshit bro 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OU3oSRtWQP — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 10, 2021

“You number-one bulls*** bro,” Chimaev answered 10 minutes later.

The 10-0 professional MMA fighter then shared a photo of himself sitting with a rifle and above him, Jake and Logan’s faces on taxidermied sheep. See it below:

Chimaev Is 4-0 in the UFC, Just Earned the Biggest Win of His Career

Borz is quickly becoming one of the scariest fighters on the UFC’s roster. The Russian has fought for times in the promotion, twice at middleweight and twice at welterweight. And to say the fighter has had an easy time in the Octagon would be an understatement.

Out of all four bouts, he’s only ever been hit by one significant strike and he’s finished every fighter within two rounds.

The combatant recently broke into the 170-pound division’s top 10 by dominating No. 13-ranked Li Jingliang. The two met inside the Octagon on October 30, 2021, during the UFC 267 main card. And Chimaev didn’t even need half of the opening frame to choke out “The Leech.”

The Russian has made it clear he wants to fight next month and continue his rise up the ladder. No. 8 Neil Magny has also shown interest in fighting in December, as well as fighting Chimaev, so don’t be surprised to see those two lock horns before the year’s up.

