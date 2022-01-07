Jake Paul Kicks Pad for the First Time in Training [WATCH]

Social media sensation Jake Paul shared footage on January 7, 2022, of himself kicking a pad.

According to Paul, it was the first time he had ever trained kicking. He posted the video on social media, and also tagged the official accounts of Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League.

“1st day training kicks, Paul tweeted. “Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma.”

Watch Paul practice a right roundhouse kick below:

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

