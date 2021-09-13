Jake Paul on Fighting UFC Legend: ‘A Lot of Punishment’

If 2021 couldn’t get any weirder, there is now chatter in the combat sports world of YouTuber Jake Paul boxing former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

“The Problem Child” is 4-0 inside the boxing ring with a professional license and has two former MMA champions on his mantel, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Silva made his transition to boxing earlier this year and has rattled off two victories, defeating former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and ex-UFC 205-pound champion Tito Ortiz.

“The Spider” earned the victory over Ortiz during the Triller Fight Club PPV last weekend. And with Paul coming off his win over Woodley last month, and looking for another big fight, Silva versus Paul could be a viable option.

When asked if he has any interest in boxing Silva, Paul said during The MMA Hour on Monday, September 12, 2021:

I think it would be a huge fight for sure. He’s a legend of the sport, great head movement, great striking. For me, I would love it. I have nothing but respect for Anderson. I watched him growing up and was a fan of his growing up. So it would be cool to sort of get in there and see what would happen.

But it’s not all great from Paul’s perspective. Because Silva is 46 years old, Paul said he would likely not get the credit he feels he would deserve should he defeat The Spider.

The Problem Child also said he’d want to see Silva go through proper testing with the commission before they fought to ensure Silva is in proper form for the contest.

“He’s 22, 23 years older than me,” Paul continued. “So, he’s out there looking good against these older guys, Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I’m sorry but I’m built different.

“It would be a lot of punishment for him and I wouldn’t want to take out the old guy.”

Paul said there’s a narrative in the combat sports world that’s he’s beating older, retired fighters, and he said that a part of him believes people will use that as an excuse should he beat the former UFC middleweight king.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Tony Ferguson Dismissed: ‘Too Far Over the Hill’