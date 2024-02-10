Jake Paul Trolls Sean Strickland & Gets Death Threat in Response

Jake Paul focused his crosshairs on Sean Strickland after the former UFC champion was seen on video beating up internet streamer Sneako.

“You’re embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that,” Paul said to Strickland on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

According to Sports Illustrated, Strickland live-streamed a sparring match with Sneako on Friday, February 9.

Though Strickland seemed to play fair at the start, he increased the pressure until he was wailing shots on the streamer.

“All you had to do was fall and I would have stopped,” Strickland told a bloodied and beaten Sneako on the Rumble stream.

Paul appeared to take umbrage with how hard Strickland sparred someone who seemed to have very little in-cage experience.

Paul Issued Strickland With a $1 Million Challenge

A 32-year-old fighter with wins over Jack Hermansson, Nassourdine Imavov, and Israel Adesanya, Strickland should have at least dropped Sneako to the floor, Paul said.

“You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out,” Paul told Strickland on X.

Paul then called Strickland “a horrid boxer” who “only picks on inexperienced people.”

He added: “I’ll fly you to Puerto Rico and we can fight on camera. If you win, I’ll give you $1 million.”

Paul finished by saying that if he dropped Strickland then the UFC fighter would have to get a tattoo of one of his brands — Betr.

Strickland responded by ridiculing Paul for losing to who he called “a part time boxer,” referencing the sole blemish on the fighter’s boxing record — a split decision defeat to Tommy Fury.

“But yes,” he added, accepting the challenge.

Strickland Later Issues a Death Threat

Prior to becoming a YouTube celebrity, and later, a boxer, Paul said in a post on X that he was once bullied, and then even became a bully himself during his creator days.

“I hate bullies,” he said. “But now all my energy is focused on boxing bullies … when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back.”

Though Paul has wins in a boxing ring over journeymen type fighters like Andre August, he also has beaten former MMA fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Regardless, there is a significant experience gap between himself and Strickland, and it’s something the UFC athlete used to belittle his rival.

“Real talk — jokes aside, Jake Paul is an utter [expletive] joke,” Strickland said.

“You box small retired old MMA fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I’d take your [expletive] life with a smile on my face.

“Is there any place on this Earth I can take this man’s life and walk?”

He continued: “Actually Jake, I’ll make you a better deal because money can’t buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a [expletive].

“No cameras, me and you in a desert. That would buy my happiness. No Instagram, no likes, no games. Just you — that’s what I want.”

Paul finished by saying: “Constantly talking about killing people, calling them scumbags or wishing them to die because they don’t agree with your opinion reeks of insecurity, not of being a confident man.”