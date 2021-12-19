UFC World Reacts to Jake Paul’s 1-Punch KO of Tyron Woodley

The boxing rematch between Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley went down on Saturday night during the Showtime PPV.

And it ended with a bang.

After a lackluster first half of the fight, “The Problem Child” knocked out Woodley with one punch in the sixth round. Watch the KO below:

JAKE PAUL KNOCKED TYRON WOODLEY THE FUCK OUT

pic.twitter.com/xla3J2gM9Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2021

With the victory, Paul improved his undefeated professional boxing record to 5-0.

Here are some of the top reactions to the fight from the UFC world (this post will be updated as the reactions roll in):

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “O my god!!!!!!”

O my god!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 19, 2021

Women’s boxing great Claressa Shields tweeted: “Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed.”

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson tweeted: “FACK!!”

FACK!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 19, 2021

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg tweeted: “Prayers @TWooodley you’re a legend in the sport of MMA and I pray you’re safe.”

Prayers 🙏🏽 @TWooodley you’re a legend in the sport of MMA and I pray you’re safe — #NCF11 fights in bio 🚨 @CrisCyborg (@criscyborg) December 19, 2021

Top-ranked UFC 185 pounder Derek Brunson tweeted: FEED ME JAKE PAUL !”

FEED ME JAKE PAUL ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

He continued: “@danawhite @ufc I quit. Jake Paul needs some act right!”

@danawhite @ufc I quit . Jake Paul needs some act right ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland tweeted: “Back to rapping Twood go. Dang man.”

Back to rapping Twood go. Dang man. 👿 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 19, 2021

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo tweeted: “Wow… that fight was terrible but that one punch knockout was legit.”

Wow… that fight was terrible but that one punch knockout was legit — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Retired fighter turned analyst Alan Jouban tweeted: “Wow….”

Wow…. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

“Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times!” Jouban continued.

Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

“Morning Kombat” co-host Luke Thomas wrote: “Paul faked like he was going to the body, tried again and this time looped over a right hand. Donezo.”

Paul faked like he was going to the body, tried again and this time looped over a right hand. Donezo. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 19, 2021

“Morning Kombat” co-host Brian Campbell tweeted: “Heck of a way for Jake Paul to finish off the fight and rivalry with Tyron Woodley.”

Heck of a way for Jake Paul to finish off the fight and rivalry with Tyron Woodley. #PaulWoodley2 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) December 19, 2021

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted: “Can’t hate on a single thing Jake Paul is doing. At all. Ride it til the wheels fall off Problem Child. You’ve got everyone’s attention.”

Can’t hate on a single thing Jake Paul is doing. At all. Ride it til the wheels fall off Problem Child. You’ve got everyone’s attention. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

Responding to Claressa Shields’ tweet, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger wrote: “There’s no such thing as luck when it comes to a KO shot like that. Woodley shouldn’t have dropped his hand. People said the same thing when Tarver KOed Jones and when JMM KOed Manny.

There’s no such thing as luck when it comes to a KO shot like that. Woodley shouldn’t have dropped his hand. People said the same thing when Tarver KOed Jones and when JMM KOed Manny. https://t.co/6otpytD7p9 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 19, 2021

