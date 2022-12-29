UFC Star Voices Concern on ‘Mistake’ of Joe Rogan

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took issue with the comments Joe Rogan made at the final pay-per-view of the year.

Blachowicz was last seen in action against top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the headlining bout of UFC 282 earlier this month. He was looking to reclaim the title and appeared close to getting it as he chopped away at Ankalaev’s legs in the first half of the contest. Ankalaev managed to recover quickly to keep things competitive in a close-fought encounter.

Ultimately, the 205-pound title lay vacant as the fight got ruled a split draw by the judges.

UFC color commentator Rogan, who was on the mic for the event, told Blachowicz that he lost during the post-fight octagon interview.

“I watched this fight a couple of times and I listened to a lot of opinions about this fight and for me, what I said after the fight to give the belt to Ankalaev, I said that because I was stuck in the [fifth] round,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “All that was on my mind was the [fifth] round. I forgot completely about the rest of the fight.

Blachowicz Takes Issue With Rogan’s Comments at UFC 282

Blachowicz voiced his disapproval of Rogan’s comments siding with Ankalaev in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

“Joe Rogan, when he stepped into the octagon, he said for him I lost the fight. That was what I was thinking. He did a mistake that he say something like this to me after the fight. Because everybody who thinks that I lost the fight, watch only the last round.

“For me, a draw is a fair decision and seriously, I think that I was closer to winning the fight than Ankalaev.

“One more kick and it would be over, a TKO or if I would have defended his takedowns in the [fifth] round, stay a little bit longer on the feet, the fight would be mine. I could be disappointed about the [judges] but I’m not because I see the fight … I watched the fight a couple of times, a draw for me is fair.”

Blachowicz Says a Draw Is Fair & Advised Rogan Against Similar Comments

According to ‘The Legendary Polish Power,’ Rogan should restrict making such comments. He explained his mindset when the results got announced and believes a draw is fair.

“Joe Rogan, he shouldn’t say something like this to me after the fight,” Blachowicz said. “I was stuck in the last round and then Joe Rogan says ‘that was a good fight but for me you lost the fight.’ After the fight, when I go to the locker room and I start talking with a lot of people backstage from different teams, they said ‘don’t say that you lost the fight, you didn’t lose this fight, a round is OK but maybe you won the fight. So don’t say it.’

“I said OK, maybe I’m thinking a little bit bad about the fight and then I start to remember the first three rounds. It looks different, not like the last round. When they said the draw, it was a weird situation because I cannot be happy but I also cannot feel bad about myself. Because I didn’t win but I also didn’t [lose]. I feel a little bit empty inside.”