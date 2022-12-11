Jared Gordon Shares Strong Take on Controversial UFC Loss to Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon fought English star Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday night, and he called his unanimous decision loss a robbery.

The two lightweights met on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And after three hard-fought rounds which were closely contested, cage announcer Bruce Buffer revealed that the scouser swept the scorecards (29–28, 29–28, 29–28). However, several people in the MMA community, including fighters like Nate Diaz and Dominick Cruz, shared via Twitter that they felt the decision should have gone to “Flash” instead.

And Gordon shared that sentiment.

“I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it,” Gordon tweeted after the fight.

With the loss, Flash is now 1-2 in his last three contests and his professional mixed martial arts record fell to 19-6. On the other end, Pimblett continued his undefeated run in the UFC. “The Baddy” is 4-0 under the banner and he has a 20-3 record which is bolstered by a six-fight victory streak.

Pimblett Is Adamant That He ‘Won That Fight’

As mentioned, Diaz and Cruz both shared that they didn’t think Pimblett was the rightful winner over Gordon. “Bruh?” Diaz tweeted. “You lost that fight.”

“HUGE L for our judges on that 1,” Cruz wrote on the platform.

Well, Pimblett reiterated during the UFC 282 post-fight press conference that he believed he earned the victory. “Everyone’s got an opinion, lad,” Pimblett said. “Opinions are like a**holes, you know what I mean? Everyone’s got one. I know I won that fight, simple as. I deal in facts, lad. I won a unanimous decision — it’s not even like it was a split decision. Look at his face and look at mine. Fights get scored on damage now. I landed a lot more damage, end of.”

When asked if he spoke with a visibly upset Gordon after the decision was read, Pimblett said: “I spoke with him in the back. He said to me, ‘I thought I won.’ I was like, ‘Lad, you’re one tough son of a b****. You took some shots there and kept walking forward.’

“Everyone always thinks they won, lad. I’ve lost two five-round decision fights and I thought I won both. It’s that simple.”

Pimblett Took Aim at Those Who Scored the Fight for Gordon, Said He’ll Always Have the ‘W’ in the History Books

Pimblett was told at the presser that a large number of people in the MMA world thought he lost the fight. The Baddy said that they held that belief because “I’m me,” one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport.

“I was sitting next to Dominick Cruz before and we spoke about it, and I said to him control time means nothing,” Pimblett said. “Damage — look at my face, looks at Jared’s. I don’t care what anyone says, lad. When you look back at the history books, I’ve got the little green mark next to my name with a ‘W.’

“So, everybody else can suck me a**hole.”