Paddy Pimblett Reveals Massive Weight Gain 2 Weeks After UFC Fight

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career two weeks ago, and he’s clearly been celebrating.

“The Baddy” competes in the promotion’s 155-pound division, and he took on Rodrigo Vargas during the UFC London event on March 19 event at the O2 Arena. Although he was rocked at the start of the bout, he kept his hype alive by catching Vargas in a rear-naked choke during the latter part of the opening frame.

The submission was met with thunderous cheers from his countrymen in the audience, and Pimblett is set for another big fight later this year.

Pimblett appears to have not worried about the scale since weighing in for his fight with the Brazilian. As seen in a new video on his YouTube channel, he’s currently sitting around 195 pounds, 40 pounds heavier than lightweight. You can watch Pimblett on the scale below:

Pimblett is currently riding a 4-fight win streak and has an overall professional mixed martial arts record of 18-3, which includes six victories by KO/TKO and eight by submission.

Pimblett ‘Enjoys’ His Life More When He Can Eat What He Wants

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Pimblett balloon up after his fight. The Baddy made his Octagon debut in September 2021 against Luigi Vendramini, knocking him out in the first round. Like after his Vargas fight, The Baddy put on a lot of weight.

Pimblett made it clear he “enjoys being fat,” and in his “Chattin Pony” podcast, he explained that everyone should “enjoy” their “life.”

“Everyone keeps commenting s*** like Paddy the fatty and I’m like yeah, I enjoy being fat,” Pimblett said via Sportskeeda.com. “I do, I’d rather be fat and happy than ripped and miserable 24/7… but, lad, like I’m saying these people that are in shape just 24/7 all year around. Like lad go and enjoy your life, you don’t enjoy that. Stop going on like you enjoy living that lifestyle because you’re dying for a cookie though.”

Pimblett Called Out Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg After Beating Vargas

After he got his hand raised inside the Octagon, The Paddy took the chance to call out Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg,” Pimblett said via The Wrap. “Lad, I’m going to punch your head in, I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems.”

“You’re the biggest bully in the world, lad,” he continued.

And during the post-fight press conference, Pimblett expanded on his thoughts about Zuckerberg. “The hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting, and what they get away with,” he said via the outlet. “It kills me. Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard. I’ve got to be a lot smarter on my social media, because as you know, I’ve had two accounts took off me now, and the second account had 120,000 followers.”

Pimblett is rapidly becoming one of the sport’s biggest stars, and he currently has an Instagram follower count of over 600,000.