UFC’s Joe Pyfer Slams Fans Who Doubt He Broke Francis Ngannou’s Power Record

MMA prospect Joe Pyfer slammed the “nerds” who cast doubt on his eyebrow-raising punching power at the UFC Performance Institute.

“I broke [the] record with a big glove,” he told Heavy and other reporters at a UFC media day Wednesday, February 7 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who has crossed over into boxing, previously held the record and even prompted comments from the UFC boss that his punches are as powerful as getting hit by a Ford Escort.

“Ngannou has the world record for the most powerful punch,” White told reporters in 2018, according to TNT Sports.

“His punch is the equivalent to 96 horsepower which is equal to getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can,” he added.

Ngannou’s power transferred to the boxing ring as he even flattened Tyson Fury to shock the combat sports world in 2023, losing a split decision to the boxing champion.

But there is now apparently a new record-holder at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Using a PowerKube punch machine, UFC measured Ngannou’s punch at 129,161 units.

Pyfer, though, apparently obliterated that record as his punch registers at 170,218 units.

The difference between Pyfer’s shot, who is a middleweight, from Ngannou — a hulking heavyweight — is vast, as it’s an increase of 31.7%.

So vast is the difference that Pyfer is fed up at criticism his punching power isn’t what is claimed.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that “we should tell everybody that he broke Ngannou’s record on that punch machine.”

His guest, the UFC welterweight fighter Sean Brady, though, said: “They weren’t trying to give [the record] to him,” apparently due to an issue with the machine.

Brady insisted that Pyfer continually struck harder than Ngannou. “[He] did it like three times! Three times in a row,” Brady said.

For anyone who doubts Pyfer, he had this message to say.

“I hit the [expletive] machine, the same machine, and I hit it with a 16-ounce glove,” he said.

“For all these nerds out there that don’t understand science: I hit it with a 16-ounce glove. That means I didn’t even get to hit it as hard as I could because I had a big pad.”

Pyfer continued: “Everybody makes this narrative about … Dana White trying to take out Ngannou.

“Bro, I got nothing but respect for anybody that’s ever stepped in this cage, that has ever done something to change their life.

“We’ve all come from struggles to be someone then I get discredited because I hit harder,” he said.

Pyfer finished by saying the narrative annoys him.

Pyfer Fights Jack Hermansson on Saturday

Pyfer will get a chance to put that power to the test Saturday at the Apex as he headlines a UFC Fight Night card against an experienced opponent in Jack Hermansson.

Hermansson, 35, is a 31-fight veteran and has competed in the UFC since 2016, fighting the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Jared Cannonier, Kelvin Gastelum, Mavrin Vettori, and Sean Strickland.

Pyfer, meanwhile, made his name on the feeder-league show Dana White’s Contender Series, after failing to win a spot in the UFC two years prior, and eventually booked his ticket to the big league before winning three fights in a row — all by submission.

The way he talks, it’ll be four in a row this weekend as Pyfer doesn’t “see [Hermansson] being able to hurt” him, and anticipates a knockout win for himself.

The American Will Probably Drive Off in a Ferrari

“With a dismantling of Jack on Saturday,” Pyfer said, “I have pending superstar status.”

And, with superstar status, comes a superstar ride as Heavy spotted a Ferrari in the UFC parking lot, put two and two together, and asked Pyfer if it was his.

“I like cars, man. That’s my passion outside fighting. It makes me feel good,” he told us.

“I got [the Ferrari] yesterday, drove it to the AirBnB, and drove it here. Once I make weight, I’ll go for a nice little drive through Red Rock [mountains] and visualize” the win, he said.

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event airs on ESPN+.