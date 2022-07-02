Joe Rogan’s Appearance Goes Viral After Showing Up to UFC 276

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan caused a stir on Twitter after showing up to UFC 276 wearing a suit and tie, something he typically doesn’t sport when working a broadcast.

The UFC was back at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to cap off the promotion’s 10th annual International Fight Week with the stacked event. Rogan was Octagonside as well after missing UFC 275 in Singapore last month as he only commentates on US-based pay-per-view shows.

July UFC PPV events are typically one of the biggest cards of the year for the promotion and July 2 was no different. And apparently it was so big that Rogan suited up.

An image was shared on Twitter of Rogan standing side by side with his fellow commentators, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Along with a tie, Rogan was wearing a suit coat with a pocket square. “Rogan wearing a tie?” The Twitter user tweeted. “What is happening”

See Rogan’s outfit below via the embedded tweet:

Rogan wearing a tie? What is happening pic.twitter.com/L6mz7bCfAT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 2, 2022

When the UFC 276 broadcast started and fans noticed Rogan’s outfit, the tweets started rolling, some positive and some negative. “JOE ROGAN IS WEARING A TIE ITS GONNA BE A SPECIAL NIGHT OF COMBAT SPORTS #UFC276,” someone tweeted.

Reactions to Rogan’s UFC 276 Attire Poured In

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin tweeted: “Joe Rogan wearing a tie tonight so you know it’s a big card.”

“Did his dog tie it for him?” one user wrote about Rogan.

A Twitter user tweeted: “Drake bets $1,000,000 on Izzy, Rogan wears a sloppy tie, Jones has been 6 months without an arrest… Something tells me the stars are aligned and #UFC276 is going to be one to remember for the ages! Gonna Be (legendary).”

“Joe Rogan dressed like he had a rough day at the office boyyy,” someone wrote.

“He got to high before the show and lost his only black button up shirt,” another tweeted.

Someone else tweeted: “Looks like he went for the reservoir dogs audition.”

Popular MMA community Twitter user Jed I. Goodman echoed that sentiment, writing: “Rogan dressed like a Reservoir Dog after the heist goes wrong.”

Rogan dressed like a Reservoir Dog after the heist goes wrong.#UFC276 https://t.co/kP4SaMTWCa — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 2, 2022

Someone else wrote: “Are you kidding me?? @joerogan has on a white shirt, black tie and a jacket #itssnowinginhell #whereistheblackshirt #UFC276.”

UFC 276 Features 2 Title Bouts & 1 Potential Top-Contender Clash

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be the last fighter to make the walk to the Octagon on Saturday night when he looks to make his fifth successful title defense, drawing Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event, a trilogy thriller will go down between reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski and the man he took the title from, Max Holloway. Volkanovski is 2-0 against “Blessed” and he’ll look to put a stamp on their rivalry while also notching his fourth title defense.

The next middleweight title contender may be established at the T-Mobile Arena when Sean Strickland meets Alex Pereira in the night’s featured bout. Both men are vying for a shot at Adesanya or Cannonier, whoever walks away from UFC 276 as the 185-pound champion.

A clash between former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena, as well as a bantamweight tilt featuring Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley, will round out the night’s main card.