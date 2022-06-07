UFC 275 Commentary Team Revealed: Will Joe Rogan Work the Broadcast?

The UFC’s next pay-per-view event will go down on June 11 in Singapore, which means popular color commentator Joe Rogan won’t be a part of the broadcast.

UFC 275 is headlined by a light heavyweight title tilt between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and No. 2-ranked Jiri Prochazka.

Rogan only works United States-based pay-per-view cards, so he won’t be making the trip overseas. Instead, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will take Rogan’s spot and he’ll sit beside his fellow color commentator, ex-two division champion Daniel Cormier, as well as the promotion’s lead play-by-play analyst, Jon Anik.

The line-up was first revealed by MMA Junkie.

Rogan last worked Octagon-side at UFC 274 on May 7. And although it has yet to be confirmed, the longtime UFC employee will likely commentate for July 2’s UFC 276 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rogan, who also hosts the popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, has been a color commentator with the UFC since 2002.

UFC 275 Features 2 Title Fights, 12-Bout Card

UFC 275 will go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 11. Twelve fights are scheduled to take place, including two championship contests.

The card is subject to change, however, as fight-week illnesses and injuries, as well as botched weight cuts, could alter the event.

Here is the fight card at the time of the writing:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Light Heavyweight Title Fight: Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka

Women’s Flyweight Title Fight: Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Featherweight Bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Lightweight Bout: Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Danaa Batgerel

Women’s Strawweight: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Women’s Featherweight: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

The Card Is Top Heavy With 3 Big Clashes

Although the card is lacking notable names, the last three clashes are major. Teixeira will put his belt on the line for the first time since taking it from Jan Blachowicz in October. Prochazka is undefeated in the UFC, and the fighter is riding a 12-fight win streak.

Prochazka is known for his wild, unorthodox style, and he boasts 25 wins via KO/TKO. He is a clear striking threat to Teixeira, so don’t be surprised to see the champion utilize a grappling-heavy gameplan.

In the co-main event, the longtime women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, will take on the division’s No. 4 contender, Taila Santos. Shevchenko is one of the most well-rounded and dominant combatants in the game, but the Brazilian doesn’t lack confidence that she can dethrone the queen.

And in the night’s featured bout, two former women’s strawweight champions will collide again. Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet for the second time inside the Octagon. The two fought in March 2020 in what the considered the best fight of the year by many fans and pundits.

Zhang earned the judges’ nod via split decision, a decision Jedrzejczyk has contested.