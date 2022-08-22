Joe Rogan Makes Bold Claim on Kamaru Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss

UFC color commentator and analyst Joe Rogan made a bold claim about Kamaru Usman’s vicious knockout loss.

This past Saturday, former welterweight titleholder Usman took on Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Having been a dominant champion who was lapping past the competition, Usman went into the bout as a sizeable favorite.

Edwards, being counted out by most, kicked things off to a surprising start, getting the better of Usman in the opening round. Usman rebounded quickly to win the next exchanges with an aggressive display of striking mixed with his grappling abilities. With just under a minute left in the bout, Edwards scored a massive upset when he knocked Usman out cold with a brutal head kick heard around the world.

Rogan, who was at the event commentating and hosting post-fight octagon interviews, shared his thoughts on the shocking knockout after UFC 278.

“That was one of the most spectacular head kick knockouts in the history of the sport – considering the stakes, considering the consequences,” Joe Rogan said (ht MMA Junkie). “I mean, it’s flawless – flawless technique. … The way he (Leon Edwards) set it up with that left (hand), Kamaru (Usman) leaned to the right – perfect head kick, out cold.”

Rogan & Daniel Cormier Had Written Edwards Off in the Fight

Rogan was in the commentary booth along with former two-division UFC champion and broadcaster Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik. Based on what they saw, Rogan and Cormier wrote Edwards off in the fight, with the popular podcast host stating Edwards was okay accepting a decision loss. Cormier sided with Rogan as well and admitted on multiple occasions after the result that they had written Edwards’ eulogy.

Anik was the only member who gave the 30-year-old a chance as he responded to Rogan dismissing Edwards, saying, “that is not the cloth from which he is cut.”

Following the historic championship bout, Rogan likened it to a real-life movie, much like Edwards’ nickname of “Rocky.”

“It was like a movie,” Rogan said. “We were counting him out. We were thinking he was going to lose a decision. Kamaru Usman was dominating. He was controlling the rounds.”

Usman Will Likely Get a Title Rematch With Edwards

Usman was on the verge of tying MMA legend Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history. Company president Dana White had previously labeled Usman as the greatest welterweight of all time, putting him past arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

During the post-fight press conference, White talked about a potential title rematch between Usman and Edwards across the ocean.

“How do you not [do a trilogy]? Yeah [I want to do it in England],” White revealed. “I don’t think [Leon would] have to sit and wait anyway. He wouldn’t have to wait that long. He’d have to go back into camp and start training anyway.

“First of all, we’d have to have the date. I think we’re booked up into January now. There will be no waiting for him, even if it’s a rematch.”