Daniel Cormier Mocked for UFC ‘Bias’ by British Fan Favorite

UFC star Darren Till poked fun at former two-division champion Daniel Cormier for his commentary work at UFC San Diego.

Till has remained on the sidelines since his last outing against Derek Brunson in Sep. 2021. He got scheduled to take on Jack Hermansson in the co-main event of UFC’s return to London in July. However, a leg injury forced him to pull out of the bout. The fan-favorite enjoys a bit of banter online and is known for his mischievous behavior.

He took a shot at Cormier, who worked on the mic for UFC San Diego last Saturday. Till came out with the receipts to prove that Cormier was indeed partial in his work as a broadcast member. He shared a photo of Cormier appearing to be sad to see former two-time bantamweight champion and fellow analyst Dominick Cruz get knocked out by Marlon “Chito” Vera in the headlining bout of the night along with a sarcastic caption: “He’s not biased though.”

He tagged Cormier but did not receive a response.

Although Cormier has often caught fire for playing favorites and having a bias toward his former teammates or certain fighters, some fans enjoy his commentary. One user came to his defense, responding to the post: “Cormier has often caught fire for playing favorites and having a bias for his former teammates or certain fighters.”

Cormier Had Hit Back at Till in an Earlier Exchange

Till had gotten into an exchange with Cormier prior to his message today. While talking about the highly-anticipated matchup that will take place at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, Till expressed his excitement about the title fight and recommended the UFC not allow Cormier to work in the commentary booth.

“DC” was not pleased with Till and issued a fiery response right back, writing, “Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!”

Cormier later explained that he was drunk at the time of responding to Till, and could not make sense of the context he said it in. Considering Till’s reputation as a prankster, it is clear he said it in jest and did not mean to offend Cormier or provide a judgment of his abilities.

Cormier Got Bashed for His Work at UFC 277

Reigning UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed the bantamweight throne when she defeated the former division title holder Julianna Pena at UFC 277. Nunes avenged her loss with a dominant performance that saw her score a record-breaking three knockdowns over Pena in the second round.

Cormier got criticized along with color commentator Joe Rogan for making it seem like the bout was more competitive when it was mostly one sided for Nunes.

During a Q&A following the event, a poster highlighted the existence of prejudice by asking Cormier why he kept stating how incredibly Pena was when Nunes was battering her.