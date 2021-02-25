UFC’s Joe Rogan Gives Take on Conor McGregor: ‘Imagine If?’

All signs currently point to the trilogy match being next for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, taking place in the coming months. Both fighters, along with UFC president Dana White, have confirmed their interest in setting up the third fight.

They are 1-1 against each other, with “Notorious” defeating Poirier via first-round TKO in 2014 when they competed at featherweight. Then over six years later they rematched at lightweight. “The Diamond” finished McGregor by second-round TKO in January at UFC 257.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently spoke about McGregor vs. Poirier during episode No. 101 of the Joe Rogan MMA Show with UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland and retired MMA fighter Travis Lutter.

During their conversation, Holland said he believed that the wealth McGregor has amassed factored into his performance against Poirier.

“He was pretty f****** rich when he fought Eddie Alvarez,” Rogan replied. “You know, he was already a multi-millionaire. I don’t necessarily think it’s a rich thing. I don’t know if that affects him that much, but I do think it’s inactivity and do I think Dustin got a lot better.”

Rogan said that when Poirier competed in the featherweight division, he was “depleted and diminished,” but at 155 pounds, “he’s f****** huge.”

The color commentator also said Notorious had some success in the UFC 257 main event and could get it done in the trilogy.

“Conor did have moments in that fight,” Rogan continued. “He had moments in the first round and Dustin said there was a moment in that first round where he got his bell rung and he was in trouble. Imagine if Conor connects again.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Was Pummeled By Poirier’s Calf Kicks

Rogan then spoke about how McGregor was susceptible to Poirier’s calf kick. Notorious implemented a stance where he was putting heavy weight on his front leg, which was chewed up by The Diamond’s shin.

Poirier’s strategy with the low kick ultimately led to Notorious’ demise, landing countless unanswered blows on the Irishman’s leg.

“That fu**ing low calf kick,” Rogan said. “That low calf kick is a beast.”

Watch the clip from Rogan’s podcast below:

Will Conor McGregor Still Be Competitive in MMA?This clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show #101 with Kevin Holland & Travis Lutter. open.spotify.com/episode/6GsjHxplv54dtKkVBBqB5S?si=drWs7fmrSRaM2hPnyz_eiw 2021-02-24T23:13:33Z

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’