Exciting Star ‘Kicked Out’ of Arena After Choking Out Opponent at UFC 279

Light heavyweight star Johnny Walker earned a rear-naked choke win during the UFC 279 main card opener, but he was apparently “kicked out” of the arena after his victory.

That’s what his coach, John Kavanagh, said post-fight via Twitter.

Walker entered the Octagon for a 205-pound clash against Ion Cutelaba amid a two-fight losing streak. It was an important showdown for the once hyped prospect and the Brazilian delivered. He caught Cutelaba in the choke near the end of the opening frame, forcing the tap.

However, it appears Walker didn’t spend much time backstage after the win. “So @ufc just came and kicked us out,’ Kavanagh tweeted after Walker’s win. “No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on.” See the photo Kavanagh posted below via the embedded tweet:

So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 pic.twitter.com/av78OBETZM — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 11, 2022

Kavanagh then shared a video of Walker standing outside of the fighter hotel without any shoes on or a t-shirt. He was still wearing his fight shorts and gloves as well. Watch the bizarre video below:

Dana White Was Asked About Walker, Didn’t Know Much About the Situation

UFC president Dana White was asked by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference about Walker and why he was ushered out of the arena.

White said he “didn’t know” what happened, however a UFC employee had just informed him of the situation.

“I guess ever since COVID, they started this thing where they get the fighters right out of here,” White said. “I don’t know why that happened or what happened. I mean, we’re not throwing Johnny Walker out on the street shoeless.”

Then, it was pointed out to the UFC president that there was a picture of Walker shoeless outside. “Yeah?” White responded while smiling. “We f***** threw him right out on the streets, huh? It’s rough around here. I don’t know.

Walker Said He Wanted to Show He Could Earn Submission Wins & Not Just KO’s

Walker spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan inside the Octagon after he was declared the winner. “Johnny, this was a big one for you,” Rogan said. “Congratulations. I know you’ve had some difficult losses but that is a huge, huge victory against a guy like Cutelaba. How good does it feel?”

“Dana!” Walker yelled, grabbing the mic and calling for the UFC’s president. “I’m getting married December 1st! I need the bonus, my friend. Come on, I finished him!”

I’m getting better,” Walker continued. “I don’t want to just knock people out. I want to show that I can finish him on the ground as well. And I’m working hard my a** off.”

Taking the mic back over, Rogan said: “We can see that and you did finish him on the ground. And you did it in a beautiful way. You got his back and worked very hard for the choke.”

The two then looked at Walker’s finishing sequence via the monitor at the top of the arena. When asked to comment on the rear-naked choke, Walker said: “There’s no secret, you know right? There’s just two words. Commitment, because without commitment you’ll never start. And consistence. Without consistence you’ll never finish. Commitment, consistence, every day training hard. It is my life, it has to be.”