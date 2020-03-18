Jon Jones Slams Johnny Walker After UFC Fight Night Loss

Late Tuesday night, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones took to Twitter to take a jab at fellow light heavyweight Johnny Walker. Walker fought on March 14, and he lost to Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia, Brazil. A few days after the event, Jones tweeted:

If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Bones then retweeted some ideas from his followers, including:

he’ll become Ben Askren 2.0 — Alex (@NoCloutAlex) March 18, 2020

He may make it to Bellator before 2021 — Shaan (@BadMrBubble) March 18, 2020

One tweet caught the light heavyweight champ’s eye, however. It was this tweet:

Lmao Jon Jones really studies his potential opponents even down to their interviews pic.twitter.com/uq2lppuckE — RIP Kobe and Gigi (@YRN_Vothz) March 18, 2020

In Jones’ last two performance, he edged out razor-close decisions. He won a split decision over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 and he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 by unanimous decision. Many viewers scored the fights in favor of Santos and Reyes.

So when Jones tweeted, “If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me” he was calling back to this interview.

Jones responded to the fan’s tweet:

Oh I see everything, I’ve been watching these dudes eat their words for years now. It’s always a nice chuckle https://t.co/ZeOJ34zH00 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Johnny Walker Was Looked at as Bones’ Next Major Threat

Johnny Walker had a stellar start to his UFC career, going 4-0 in his first four fights — three of those wins were by ruthless, fan-pleasing first-round finishes. Walker had a lot of hype surrounding him, and many viewed him as the next major threat to Jones’ throne.

But Walker hit a road block when he faced Corey Anderson in November 2019 at UFC 244. Anderson handed the Brazilian his first UFC loss by knocking him out in the first round. Walker returned to the Octagon four months later on Saturday when he lost to the UFC veteran Krylov.

Walker’s professional record currently sits at 17-5, and his UFC record is at 4-2.

Dana White Teased That Bones May Face Dominick Reyes Next

For his next fight Jones may be defending his belt for the second time against Dominick Reyes. The rematch was teased by UFC president Dana White.

During an interview with TMZ, White said, “I think [Reyes deserves a rematch]. You’d be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch.” Reyes’ manager Tiki Ghoson was with White during the interview, and he said, “I think there’s a very good chance [for the rematch]!”

