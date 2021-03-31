Jon Jones Speaks With UFC About Fighting Francis Ngannou [LOOK]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to get paid what he’s worth to fight Francis Ngannou.

Since “The Predator” won the heavyweight title at UFC 260 on Saturday night, Jones has said he wants to fight Ngannou for the strap. However, he is seemingly running into issues with the UFC in terms of pay. Jones has gone on multiple rants about feeling undervalued by the company.

And on Wednesday, Jones took to Twitter that he had recently spoken with UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell.

He wrote, “I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far.”

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be,” Jones said. “Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens.”

I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

He wrote, “One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’