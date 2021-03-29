UFC’s Jon Jones Explosive Reaction: ‘Just Cut Me’

Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion at UFC 260 Saturday night and a fight with former light heavyweight king Jon Jones is on the table.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to the media multiple times before Ngannou dethroned Stipe Miocic that “Bones” would receive an immediate title shot against the winner of the March 26 event.

After the event, Jones tweeted, “Show me the money,” which White reacted to at the post-fight press conference.

“If I’m Jon Jones and I’m home watching this fight, I start moving to [185 pounds],” the UFC president said.

White confirmed he would put the fight on, but said, “Listen, I could sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ [means]. I tell you guys this all the time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?”

Jones reacted to the comments that night, saying he wants to be paid what he’s worth, taking aim at the UFC president. And then on Sunday, Jones went on a Twitter rant about the situation, but Bones also confirmed that he will see a fight offer next week.

“I am going to try to remain faithful,” he wrote. “There’s still time for the UFC to do the right thing. I am supposed to be seeing a fight proposal next week. Fingers are crossed, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for everyone involved.”

But then on Monday, Jones dropped a strong statement: “Please just cut me already.”

“You would rather have me around and treat me like s***,” he continued. “I swear the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for me.”

Jones Compared Himself to Miocic & Said He Doesn’t Fear Ngannou

Before that, Bones wrote several tweets on Sunday about his thoughts on the situation. He first compared himself to the former champ Miocic.

“Let’s not forget Stipe lost to [Daniel Cormier],” Jones said. “Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth.”

Then, the 26-1-1NC fighter then wrote about fans being in awe of Ngannou’s KO prowess.

“You guys get so impressed by the guy with the knockout power,” Jones wrote. “I’ve been proven for over a decade that punching hard means s***. I’ll let all you fans be super hyped, I’ll stick to what I know. Pay me and let me go to work.”

“I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with [Francis] winning the belt,” he continued. “I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative”

A fan then responded to Bones, writing that should Ngannou catch him, he’d likely be knocked out.

“Bro I’ve gotten out of the way from much faster punchers,” Bones answered. “And I have a pretty solid chin. Let’s not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I’m not going to just stand there like stipe did.”

Jones Feels ‘Discouraged’ With White’s Recent Comments

Then, the former champion said he had met “a brick wall” over wanting to be paid more. Jones publicly took issue with his pay in 2020 before he vacated his belt.

“I always hear about how much the company is growing yet one year later I find myself in the same spot,” Jones wrote. “I put in the work, I’ve done my part. I have completely transformed myself and now I meet a brick wall.. how discouraging”

“A huge slap in the face, and I thought we were in good terms,” Jones continued. “I’ve been sitting here working hard, excited to come back to the company. Just to get that s***.”

“If you are a former fighter, who is now a puppet. And you are insinuating that I am afraid because I’m asking for more money. You should be ashamed of yourself, you are part of the problem.” Jones wrote.

He continued, “Spend a little to make a lot. Or am I missing something.”

