UFC Superstar Jon Jones Dismissed: ‘I Forgot About Him’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been out of action for well over a year and his fighting rivals are starting to forget about him.

In summer 2020, “Bones” vacated his 205-pound belt and announced his move to heavyweight. However, fans haven’t seen Jones back inside the Octagon since his reveal. And a few months ago, Jones said he was comfortable waiting until 2022 to make his debut north of 205 pounds.

Blachowicz fought Jones’ vacant title later in 2020 and won it by knocking out Dominick Reyes. “The Polish Power” has defended the belt once, defeating current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in March 2021.

He is scheduled to make his second title defense, taking on Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021.

Blachowicz recently spoke with MMA Fighting and was asked about the former light heavyweight king. Jones and Blachowicz had been linked to a potential scrap a week after Jones’ title defense against Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020, Bones’ last bout. The Polish Power knocked out Corey Anderson in the next UFC event, making a strong case to become the next title contender.

The fight never came together and Jones left the division.

Blachowicz made it clear that he doesn’t think about Jones and has moved on from the thought of a potential fight with him.

“I think Jon Jones, this conversation is over,” Blachowicz said via the outlet. “It’s not making sense to talk about him anymore. I don’t know. Maybe he don’t fight anymore, anywhere at heavyweight or light heavyweight, I don’t think so.

“I don’t know what he’ll do. I forgot about him. You remind me about Jon Jones right now.”

Blachowicz Wanted to Fight Him Earlier This Year, But Times Have Changed

The Polish Power said that if he was asked about Jones half a year ago, he’d have a different answer.

“A half year ago, it would be a different way — ‘I have to beat him, I’ll find him somewhere and beat him,’” Blachowicz said. “Like I said before but right now I don’t care about him. If he comes back, OK. If not, who cares.”

Blachowicz Is Considering a Move to Heavyweight

At 38 years old, The Polish Power is far from done with the sport. All of his focus is on his title defense against Teixeira, but that said, he’s eyeing the possibility of a move to heavyweight.

“Maybe I’ve got some fights at heavyweight in the future. We will see what happens,” Blachowicz said. “If I go to heavyweight, I would like to be the champion in heavyweight also. I would not going there just for money.

“If I start doing something, I want to be the best in that. We will see what is going to happen. Right now my mind is set on Glover and that’s it.”

