Jon Jones Rips Israel Adesanya After Win at UFC 263 [LOOK]

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reminded the middleweight division who the king is. But of course, his rival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, had to get a dig in via social media.

Adesanya defended his belt against No. 3-ranked 185-pounder Marvin Vettori during the main event of UFC 263. The fight went all five rounds with “The Last Stylebender” dominating the scorecards, winning via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

It was Adesanya’s third UFC title defense since winning the belt in 2019. For his next opponent, The Last Stylebender will likely face off against the man he took the strap from, Robert Whittaker, as both parties, as well as UFC president Dana White, have confirmed interest in the fight.

A little while after the event ended on Saturday night, Jones took to social media to share a list of UFC fighters who have won the most championship fights in the organization. Jones tops the list with 14 title wins, whereas Izzy has five, which includes his interim middleweight title win.

With Adesanya’s “5” highlighted as a larger font size, Jones tweeted, “I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up.”

I better hurry up and get back in there, they're starting to catch up 😩

Then, a fan tweeted to Jones, “Amanda [Nunes] sneaking up without Jon noticing.”

“I’m cool with that, someone has to be the greatest female,” Jones replied. “I’m wondering which guys can you see putting down that type of work?”

"I'm cool with that, someone has to be the greatest female," Jones replied. "I'm wondering which guys can you see putting down that type of work?"

With the win, The Last Stylebender improved his professional MMA record to 21-1.

Jones Has Always Wanted to ‘Win 20 Championships,’ Says Future Will ‘Be Nuts’

Another fan asked Jones how many times he will defend the heavyweight belt. Jones has been preparing for his debut north of 205 pounds since he vacated the light heavyweight belt in August 2020.

“Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like,” Jones replied. “I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I’m taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts.”

"Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like," Jones replied. "I've always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I'm taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts."

UFC 263 Full Fight Card Results

Here are the UFC 263 fight card results below:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–46)

Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 29-28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via first-round KO

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

