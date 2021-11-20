UFC’s Jon Jones Announces Upcoming Match [LOOK]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is competing next month in a grappling match, according to a recent tweet from “Bones.”

Jones tweeted on Saturday that he will take on AEW wrestling superstar Jake Hager on December 9, 2021, for Fury Grappling.

Hager, who is also known as Jake Swagger, is also a 3-0 mixed martial artist who is currently signed with Bellator.

“Breaking News!!” Jones wrote. “I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

A fan then corrected Jones that Swagger wrestles for AEW, not WWE, and that his first name is Jake, not Jack. Jones revealed that he had just found out about the match and knows little of the wrestler.

“Thanks, yeah I just found out today,” Jones wrote. “Don’t really know much about him yet

Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet https://t.co/R0yOHnkWrG — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

“I guess I better switch to edibles for a while, need to get these lungs right lol,” Jones continued.

I guess I better switch to edibles for a while, need to get these lungs right lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Says He’s Been ‘Motivated’ Lately, Figured Out ‘Changes’ He’ Needed to Make

As fight fans know, Jones was arrested in September and charged with a misdemeanor and a felony. He was accused of pulling his fiance’s hair and headbutting a police car while in Las Vegas, hours after his UFC 165 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Weeks removed from the incident and Jones says he’s newly motivated and has pinpointed changes he’s needed to make.

“Never confuse having a bad season in life with actually living a lousy life,” Jones tweeted. “I have a great life, so much to be proud of, that I’ve earned for my beautiful family. Right now, I’m doing more for my community than any other person I know. I have been focused, i’ve been motivated.”

Never confuse having a bad season in life with actually living a lousy life. I have a great life, so much to be proud of, that I’ve earned for my beautiful family. Right now, I’m doing more for my community than any other person I know. I have been focused, i’ve been motivated. — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

“I am blessed to have been able to identify the changes I needed to make,” Jones continued. “I know I’m a good man, a blessed man. I’ll carry on a such.”

I am blessed to have been able to identify the changes I needed to make. I know I’m a good man, a blessed man. I’ll carry on a such. — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

READ NEXT: UFC’s Tony Ferguson Dismissed: ‘Too Far Over the Hill’