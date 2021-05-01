Jon Jones Takes Aim at Francis Ngannou: ‘I Promise’

Quite possibly the most anticipated potential fight in the UFC right now is heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou vs. former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

It’s unclear if the two will fight next as No. 2-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis claims he’s “got the fight” and Jones is “out of the picture.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Ngannou and “Bones” from going back and forth on social media. And on Friday, Jones issued “The Predator” a strong promise. The Twitter exchanged started after Jones shared a series of tweets on Thursday.

“Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work,” Jones tweeted.

“Motivate me more @francis_ngannou,” Jones then wrote.

“The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world,” Jones continued. “If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong.”

On Friday, Ngannou replied to Jones, writing, “I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation.”

Hours later, Jones hit back at Ngannou, tweeting, “Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit.”

Bones then made a bold promise to Ngannou. “Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou.”

