Dream of Jon Jones’ Superfight Appears Crushed After Recent News

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will not compete for the heavyweight belt next, according to a top-ranked contender.

Derrick Lewis is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and is on a four-fight winning streak. And “The Black Beast” revealed in a recent interview with ESPN that he’s been sent a fight contract to take on heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou and Lewis fought in July 2018 and The Black Beast won via unanimous decision.

“I don’t even know if I can be talking about all of this,” Lewis said via BJPenn.com. “But something’s going to happen. We’re just waiting on Francis. I got the fight, so I’m just really waiting on Francis to pick what date he wants to get in on. They gave him some dates, some months, so we’re just waiting on him to respond.

Lewis confirmed that the UFC hopes to schedule Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 in August.

“August is looking real good right now, so they’re going to see what it’s like in August for him,” he said.

As for Jones, Lewis said he’s “out of the picture.”

Looking at the division, Lewis has emphatically stamped himself as the proper top contender. However, due to the dominance and starpower of Jones, the former 205-pound champ was poised to receive a shot at Ngannou first. But it appears that the UFC and “Bones” have not been able to come up with a suitable dollar figure for Jones, giving Lewis his second shot at gold.

