Jon Jones Says It Was Hard to See Mike Tyson ‘So Old’

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones said he found the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight “hard to watch” because of Tyson’s age, according to video of his post-fight interview on YouTube.

“It was hard to see him so old, you know. Roy Jones Jr. kept saying it, ‘Man those legs aren’t working,'” Jones said in the video interview posted by MMA Junkie. “It was really hard to see. He really sold it, you know with the highlight videos of him training, and his physique.”

Be forewarned that there are some expletives in the video. Jones went on to win his fight against Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones Joked About a Controversial Moment in the Netflix Streaming Video

Jones also addressed the controversial moment where Netflix briefly showed Tyson’s bare behind before the fight.

“I wish he wouldn’t have shown us his (expletive); that was a little wild. Mike, you don’t have to do that,” Jones joked.

“Mike’s a freak. Mike, you’re a nasty old man. You old dirty (expletive) you. It was hard to watch. But I respect him so much for getting in there,” he said. “You know that was the cool part. I’m sure they compensated him very well. He got to give a bunch of fans what they wanted, which was just to be alive and see him compete. And for that part alone, I thank him, and I think a lot of us thank him.”

Asked what he thought of Paul “holding back” and not trying to knock out Tyson, Jones said he didn’t quite see it that way.

“I don’t think Jake gave him mercy. I think Jake played it smart. I think that’s what it was. I think Jake knows that you’re winning, let’s stop while you’re ahead. Let’s coast, let’s get through this fight because Mike can drop any moment one shot,” he continued in the press conference. “You know, his legs weren’t working, but that upper body was still moving, and those punches were still swinging. I didn’t view that as Jake giving him mercy. Jake coasted through that like an intelligent fighter would.”

Jon Jones Says He Wants to Be Compensated at the Level of Mike Tyson & Jake Paul

Asked on video if he was coming back for more fights Jones said, “I don’t know.”

“I’m at a place right now where I know that Dana, he wants what he wants, he wants some big fights. And I just want to see if he’s willing to compensate me,” Jones said, referring to Dana White.

“You know what I mean? I see these guys out there making some really, really big bucks, you know, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, and all that type of stuff. I feel like if he could consider me at that level of an athlete,” Jones added in the video.

“I mean I feel like I’m a much better athlete actually. If he could consider me in that conversation then I’d love to stick around,” he said. “I’m ready for my life to be changed in a much different way.”