UFC Great Jon Jones Breaks Into the ‘Trump Dance’ After Knockout Win

Jon Jones performed the “Trump dance” after winning the UFC’s Heavyweight Championship on November 16 and then handed the incoming president his championship belt, videos show.

The first video shows Jones break out spontaneously in the maneuver Donald Trump made famous at his rallies. Jones then pointed at Trump from the ring, with Trump smiling and applauding.

“Ahhh, he did the Trump dance,” the announcer said in the video, laughing. A more extended video of the moment shows that, right before he did the dance, Jones knocked down and defeated Stipe Miocic.

According to Fox News, Jones “is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all-time, as he now owns a 28-1 record with one no contest.”

In the second video, published by Fox News, Jones walked over to where Trump was sitting and handed him the championship belt.

Another angle of that moment, shows Trump smiles happily while taking the belt before shaking Jones’ hand.

Other Top Athletes Have Also Done the ‘Trump Dance’ Lately

Jones isn’t the only high-profile athlete to do the “Trump dance” on television.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa did the “Trump dance” after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa later admitted to The San Francisco Chronicle that his dance was modeled on Trump’s, and he said he was urged to do it by his teammates.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” Bosa said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun.”

In addition to Bosa, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined in the dance, Fox News reported.

In addition, Drake Bulldogs football wide receiver performed the “Trump dance” on the field during a game.

“@realDonaldTrump thanks for the dance move,” he wrote on X, sharing video of the end zone moment.

Jon Jones Declared Himself a ‘Great American Champion’ After Winning

Jon “Bones” Jones was already the UFC world heavyweight champion even before he knocked out Stipe Miocic.

“A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” he said in his first comments to Joe Rogan after the victory, according to Fox News. “I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a Christian American champion.”

Jones then walked over to Trump, who was sitting with some of the people he wants in his cabinet, including Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Elon Musk, along with his sons and Kid Rock.

Trump extended an invite to Jones to come to the White House after he is sworn in as president again, Fox News reported.