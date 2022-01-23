Jon Jones Slams Francis Ngannou’s Fight at UFC 270 [LOOK]

The UFC heavyweight title was unified on Saturday night with “The Predator” leaving the Octagon with gold.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane went to war during the main event of UFC 269 on January 22, 2021. The contest went all five rounds, with Gane having success on the feet earlier in the fight and Ngannou taking over in the third by utilizing his grappling.

In the end, Ngannou earned the belt via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-6). He extended his win streak to six and on the other end, Gane suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career.

One man who was watching the heavyweight showdown was ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “Bones” has said on many occasions that he plans to fight this year, and his plan is to capture the heavyweight title. If Jones wants to return sooner rather than later, the UFC may be inclined to grant Jones an immediate title fight against The Predator.

During the UFC 270 main event, Bones took to Twitter. And he was clearly unimpressed with the match. “If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it,” Jones tweeted. “Got some more records to break.”

“I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol,” Jones continued.

“Lol S*** I may just enjoy retirement,” Jones tweeted.

“At the end of the day, I’m f****** them both up,” Jones tweeted.

Others React to Ngannou versus Gane

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “#andstill the champion @francis_ngannou great job by the champion. Who would have thought it would be wrestling and grappling that got him the victory. Congrats champ!”

Social media sensation and boxer Jake Paul tweeted: “Boring fight.”

ESPN’s Max Kellerman tweeted: “@francis_ngannou lost the first 2 rounds, and was on his way to losing his title when he showed extra dimension to his game. That’s what great fighters do. #UFC270.”

Morning Kombat’s Luke Thomas tweeted: “That won’t be Ciryl Gane’s last title fight, but what else is there to say about Francis Ngannou? So perseverant and full of surprises. I wasn’t convinced he could do it, but he proved me wrong. So impressive.”

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu tweeted: “I don’t think I’ve ever been more impressed with Francis Ngannou. The EPITOME of BET ON YOURSELF!”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to Sandhu’s tweet, writing: “That’s why I love combat sports. It’s all about betting on yourself. Your preparation and attitude when you step in to compete, is everything!!”

Aaron Bronsteter: “It never ceases to amaze me how much perceptions change about individual fighters after an event. If people were asked how Francis or Ciryl would fare against Jon Jones yesterday versus right now, their answers would be so markedly different.”

