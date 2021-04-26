Conor McGregor Blasts UFC Heavyweight King Francis Ngannou [LOOK]

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has taken aim at arguably the scariest fighter in UFC history, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Since UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s big win over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night, McGregor has been ripping Usman on social media. During the series of tweets, McGregor stated that he would move up to 170 pounds next year to earn his third divisional title by defeating “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

And now it looks like Ngannou has been caught in the crossfire between Usman and McGregor. “The Predator” is close friends with Usman and he worked as his cornerman for Usman’s bout against Masvidal on April 24 at UFC 261. They are two of three African-born UFC champions, with Usman hailing from Nigeria and Ngannou from Cameroon.

Referring to Ngannou as “Big Frano,” McGregor tweeted on Monday that he would take out the heavyweight champ alongside the welterweight champ.

Fox’s Skip Bayless posed a question on Twitter: “What shot would you give Conor McGregor vs Usman?”

McGregor responded, “A shot of Proper Twelve. I’ll do him and big frano same time.”

“Me and big Frano. Blocking out my mutant green Lamborghini,” McGregor wrote, sharing a picture of himself with Ngannou. “Careful what you wish for with me.”

Ngannou Won the Heavyweight Title Last Month By Avenging His Loss to Stipe Miocic

In one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts in recent memory, Ngannou took on then-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260 on March 27. The Predator entered the Octagon on a four-fight KO/TKO win streak over the likes of former heavyweight champs Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos.

Not only was Ngannou looking to earn UFC gold, but he was also fighting to avenge his loss to Miocic. The two fought for the heavyweight strap back in January 2018 and Miocic won via unanimous decision.

Their second fight went entirely different. Miocic was unable to control Ngannou with his grappling like he did in their first contest and he was viciously knocked out in the second round.

For Ngannou’s first title defense, he’s been linked to two names: former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones and No. 2-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis.

McGregor Is Scheduled to Fight Dustin Poirier in a Trilogy Match on July 10 at UFC 264

Although McGregor spends some of his time taking shots at UFC fighters online, he is preparing for his upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10. He will meet Dustin Poirier for the third time in the Octagon.

They are 1-1 against each other, with Notorious earning a first-round TKO victory over Poirier in their featherweight bout in 2014 and “The Diamond” defeating McGregor earlier this year by second-round TKO at lightweight.

The fight will be contested at lightweight. Poirier is currently ranked No. 1 in the division and McGregor is sitting at No. 6.

