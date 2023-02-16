UFC Star Jon Jones Brutally Roasted: ‘You’re Going to Hell, Bro!’

Former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones was subjected to controversial middleweight Sean Strickland’s Twitter storm this week.

Strickland’s comments came after Jones tweeted on February 15 that his daughter had an encounter with a bobcat. “We had a crazy snowstorm in Albuquerque last night, I guess one of us forgot to close our guest house door all the way,” Jones wrote. “This morning my little nine-year-old Olivia walked out there alone to grab a pair of sneakers she had left. After completely walking into the room she was met with an aggressive hissing sound, she jumped on a countertop and a bobcat sprung out from underneath the bed, it stared at her, (pounced) in her direction and then decided to run the opposite way.”

“I’m so incredibly grateful this morning, that could’ve turned out so many different ways,” Jones finished. “Been thanking God all morning.”

Well, Strickland took the opportunity to roast Jones, who was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife in September 2021. The charge was ultimately dropped a few months later.

“This is what Jon Jones says when he wakes up in the morning after smacking his wife doing lines off hookers while being balls deep and his c*** doesn’t burn the next day,” Strickland tweeted. “Bro come on man God don’t like you. You’re going [to] hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol!”

When one fight fan pointed out Jones’ daughter’s bobcat incident and that they were going to let “Bones” “slide today,” Strickland responded: “What’s more dangerous… a bob cat or Jon Jones after some coke… We should ask his wife lmao!!”

Jones Doesn’t View Ciryl Gane as Hardest Striking Test He’s Faced

Bones is finishing up his comeback fight camp. He’ll meet Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight champion during the UFC 285 headliner on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will mark Jones’ first fight in over three years, as well as his first match north of light heavyweight. Bones hasn’t competed since defending his 205-pound belt against Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

On February 15, Jones expressed his excitement for the chance to become a two-division UFC champion. “Man I’m having a great day today, just a few days away from one of the biggest opportunities in my life,” Jones tweeted. “I refuse to let anything or anyone steal my joy, I’m a blessed man. I claim it.”

When asked if Gane would provide him with the hardest striking challenge he’s faced in his 26-1 professional mixed martial arts career, Jones responded: “No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match.”

Strickland Ended His 2-Fight Losing Streak Recently

Strickland last fought in January when he replaced Kelvin Gastelum and competed against Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight contest. Strickland turned in a strong performance, outpointing Imamvov en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The win halted his two-fight losing streak and he improved his record to 26-5. He’s currently ranked No. 7 at 185 pounds.