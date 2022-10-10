Sean Strickland ‘Not Stable Enough To Speak’ After Interview With Ex-UFC Fighter

UFC star Sean Strickland teased an upcoming interview with former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub.

The top-ranked middleweight contender is coming off a loss to Alex Pereira in July during the International Fight Week card of UFC 276. Strickland got knocked out with a vicious left hook that dropped him out of the top five spots. The win earned Pereira a shot at the reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision on the same night as Pereira’s last outing, for the headlining bout of UFC 281 on Nov. 12.

Strickland traded opponents with Adesanya and paired up with Cannonier for the main event of UFC Fight Night 216 on Dec. 17.

Ahead of his nearing return to action, Strickland took to his Instagram to preview his interview with Schaub.

“Just finished a Brendon Schaub podcast,” he wrote. “I think this might be the last one I do… I’m not stable enough to speak.. after I awhile I start advocating for puppy murder. No further request…”

Schaub posted a message hinting at the upcoming episode of his YouTube show “Food Truck Diaries.”

“Finally got this savage on #FoodTruckDiaries Sean Strickland coming in HOT.”

Finally got this savage on #FoodTruckDiaries Sean Strickland coming in HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9OzpRj1Df3 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 8, 2022

Strickland Explained Why He Hates Ronda Rousey

The 31-year-old did not expand further on his cryptic message but added some context behind his appearance on the show. Strickland explained his dislike of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in a clip posted to his Instagram account.

“I hate podcasts because as I start talking, I get angry, my f**king filter drops, and I say s**t that is taken out of context. I explain why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I think she’s everything that’s wrong with the f**king world. After a loss, she went on Ellen and she said that she was in the back room, the medical room after she fought and for a moment, she thought about killing herself.

“Then she looked at her man Travis Browne and thought I need to have babies with this man, I need to stay alive. It was on the news it was f**king everywhere.”

Strickland Was Not in Favor of Rousey’s Admission

Strickland argued against the idea that Rousey overcame a challenge after losing her UFC title. He dismissed her admission of feeling suicidal and warned that depression was not cool.

“I don’t know when suicide became f***ing cool. It became cool like they made a show, 13 reasons, everybody’s f**king depressed, everybody is suicidal, and let me tell you guys it is not f**king cool. Depression is like cancer, it’s f***ing terminal. It’s like herpes, you might not have it, but you always f***ing have it, it’s waiting to come out.

“Suicidal thoughts for the people who have it, it’s even f***ing worse. Do you fixate on it or start to dwell on it or start thinking about how or where you’re going to do it. You really fantasize about it. It’s not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight.

“I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f***ed up and serious as a, ‘But I overcame it’ strong moment. Which it’s f***ing not.”