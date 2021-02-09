UFC’s Jon Jones Sends Message to Fans: ‘Slap Yourself’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a stern message for fans on Monday afternoon. “Bones” took to Twitter and shared a list of the top 10 fighters who have won the most UFC title fights.

Jones is at the top of the list, with 14 victories. Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is second with 13 wins and two defeats. See the full list below:

1. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (14-0)

2. Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre (13-2)

3. Former UFC bantamweight champion Demetrious Johnson (12-2)

4. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (11-2)

5. Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes (9-3)

6. Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Randy Couture (9-6)

7. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (8-3)

8. Current UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (7-0)

9. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (6-2)

10. Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (6-2)

In his Twitter post, Jones wrote, “If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week.”

If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week. pic.twitter.com/vkr2HKSQC6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Jones Shared a Quote on Monday, A Year After His Defeat of Dominick Reyes

The last time Bones stepped inside the Octagon was on February 8, 2020. He took on Dominick Reyes in the main event and defended his light heavyweight strap via unanimous decision. It was a close fight, with Reyes doing well in the first two rounds and Jones rallying later in the fight.

Jones posted on Monday, one year after his bout with “The Devastator.”

He wrote:

#OneYearAgo The process is not going to always be easy but keep the faith and stay in the fight. “I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.” Vince Lombardi

A few months after defeating Reyes, Bones vacated the light heavyweight strap. He is currently preparing to make his heavyweight debut later this year.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bones Is the Presumed Next Contender for the Heavyweight Title

Jones’ move north of 205 pounds has been anticipated by fans for years. He’s is the most dominant UFC light heavyweight fighter in history and is a serious contender in the “Greatest of all time” discussion. And having success at heavyweight will further his legacy.

After Jones announced the change of weight classes, UFC president Dana White told the media that Bones could receive the next title shot in the division. On March 27, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to defend his title against No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

If Bones does receive the next shot, he may be sitting out longer than fans would have hoped for. Should the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 leave the Octagon on March 27 unscathed, and they’re looking for a quick turnaround, a fight with Jones could possibly take place before or during summer.

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’