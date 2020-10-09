Jon Jones Blasts UFC Legend: ‘I Beat You Badly’

Although former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen are years removed from their UFC 159 bout in April 2013, the two have continued to throw verbal jabs at each other. “Bones,” who famously broke his toe during their match, dominated Sonnen for the entirety of the fight and won by first-round TKO.

Sonnen, who has retired from MMA and transitioned to working as an analyst and podcaster, remains a critic of Jones. Even though Sonnen respects Bones’ skills inside the Octagon, “The American Gangster” has used his YouTube platform occasionally to rip on the former champion.

Jones has also blasted Sonnen on social media throughout the years. And on Wednesday, Bones did just that. After The American Gangster tweeted “Over,” Jones responded, “I beat you so badly.” See the tweet below:

I beat you so badly — BONY (@JonnnyBones) October 8, 2020

It’s unclear what Sonnen was referring to with his tweet; however, he posted it Wednesday night during the vice presidential debate between current vice president Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

The American Gangster retired from mixed martial arts in 2019 with a pro record of 31-17. Earlier this year, Jones vacated his light heavyweight title and currently has plans to move up to the heavyweight division.

