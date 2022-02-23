UFC’s Jon Jones ‘Feels Like S***’: ‘She Won’t Be Coming Back’

Jon Jones

Getty Jon Jones takes questions during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino to address being pulled from his light heavyweight title fight at UFC 200 against Daniel Cormier.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had a rough few months, and it’s worse for the fighter than fans originally thought.

“Bones” wrote on February 23, 2022, that his fiancée left him two months ago and that she “won’t be coming back.”

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” Jones tweeted. “If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like s***.” He deleted the tweet a little while later, and you can see a screenshot below:

Jon Jones

GettyJon Jones’ deleted tweeted from February 23, 2022.

Bones’ tweet came a day after footage was released of his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 24, 2021. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September 2013, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and tampering or injuring with a vehicle, a felony.

Jones pleaded no contest to “a misdemeanor count of destroying another’s property and agreed to pay $750 in restitution,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and the two original charges were dismissed. Bones also had to take part in anger management as part of the deal in which he’s completed, the outlet reported.

Bones was accused of pulling his fiancée’s hair and headbutting a police car.  Police body camera footage was shared by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and it shows Bones hitting the hood of a cruiser with his head. You can watch the scene below via the YouTube embed:


VideoVideo related to ufc’s jon jones ‘feels like s***’: ‘she won’t be coming back’2022-02-23T13:48:44-05:00

