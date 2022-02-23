Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had a rough few months, and it’s worse for the fighter than fans originally thought.

“Bones” wrote on February 23, 2022, that his fiancée left him two months ago and that she “won’t be coming back.”

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back,” Jones tweeted. “If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like s***.” He deleted the tweet a little while later, and you can see a screenshot below:

Bones’ tweet came a day after footage was released of his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 24, 2021. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September 2013, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and tampering or injuring with a vehicle, a felony.

Jones pleaded no contest to “a misdemeanor count of destroying another’s property and agreed to pay $750 in restitution,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and the two original charges were dismissed. Bones also had to take part in anger management as part of the deal in which he’s completed, the outlet reported.

Bones was accused of pulling his fiancée’s hair and headbutting a police car. Police body camera footage was shared by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and it shows Bones hitting the hood of a cruiser with his head. You can watch the scene below via the YouTube embed:





Play



Video Video related to ufc’s jon jones ‘feels like s***’: ‘she won’t be coming back’ 2022-02-23T13:48:44-05:00

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Chimaev, Jones React to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 Win: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Him’