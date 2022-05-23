Jorge Masvidal Breaks Silence About Messaging UFC Star’s Wife

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal dismissed Michel Pereira’s recent claim that “Gamebred” sent his wife a prayer-hands emoji by providing a screenshot that shows Pereira’s wife sent a well-wish message to Masvidal first.

Pereira made the comment during the UFC Fight Night 206 post-fight press conference on Saturday night following his split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Demolidor” said he wants to fight either Masvidal or Nate Diaz next, stating that he has a “problem” with Masvidal.

“I really want to fight Nate Diaz because I think it’d be really fun to slap each other around. I think it’d be a really fun fight. I think we (would) put on a show for all the fans,” Demolidor said through an interpreter via MMA News.

“And also, Jorge Masvidal because I have a little bit of a problem with him, and I want to settle it.”

Pereira then explained his issue with “Gamebred,” saying that the fighter sent the emoji to his wife, and he wants to “understand” why Masvidal did that by fighting him inside the Octagon.

“So he sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like (‘amen’),” Pereira explained. “He sent it to my wife and didn’t send it to me. And you know, I never actually crossed paths with him, never had the chance to ask him.

“So I figured, you know, I really want to understand, but might as well understand inside the Octagon. So we’ll just settle it over there.”

Gamebred Shared a Screenshot of the Conversation, Shows That He Sent the Emoji in Response to Pereira’s Wife

Well, Masvidal took to Twitter the next day and shared a screenshot of his Instagram chat with the woman in Pereira’s life, Gina Amir Atelier. The screenshot shows Masvidal responding with the prayer-hands emoji to a well-wish from Atelier. According to the screenshot, Atelier sent the original message to Masvidal on March 17, 2021, and Masvidal answered four days later.

Masvidal tweeted that Pereira is trying to “create a fake narrative” to lock in a fight with him.

Gamebred tweeted: “How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor.”

See the tweet and screenshot below via the embedded tweet:

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022

Masvidal also retweeted a post from a UFC fan who wrote: “I knew something was off with

@UfcPereira’s story. It didn’t pass the smell test, and now we know why. The dude is full of BS and lies. It’s not Jorge’s fault that Michel’s wife wants to get in the street jesus’ pants.”

I knew something was off with @UfcPereira's story. It didn't pass the smell test, and now we know why. The dude is full of BS and lies. It's not Jorge's fault that Michel's wife wants to get in the street jesus' pants. — Angry Dana (@angry_goof) May 23, 2022

Pereira Will Likely Break Into the Welterweight Top 15 With His Recent Victory

Pereira’s fight with Ponzinibbio was a back-and-forth battle that earned “Fight of the Night” honors. With the win, Demolidor improved his win streak to five and his professional mixed martial arts record to 28-11.

Ponzinibbio was ranked No. 14 when he entered the Octagon, so Pereira will likely enter the official UFC standings when they update. Gamebred is ranked No. 8 in the welterweight division and is 0-3 in his last three contests.