Jorge Masvidal Challenged By UFC Lightweight Bruiser to ‘BMF’ Fight

Jorge Masvidal, the man who captured the UFC’s “Baddest Mother F*****” (BMF) belt, was challenged by Michael Chandler to fight for the ceremonial title.

“You tell me who the BMF is right now in the UFC?” Chandler said in a recent interview with ESPN. “If we did a poll right now, who’s the baddest mother fudger in the UFC?

“Tell me that wouldn’t get the juices flowing of the entire mixed martial arts world,” he continued. “Michael Chandler versus Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. ‘The Rock’ walking in with it over his shoulder and then handing it to me 15 minutes later.”

Although Masvidal has fought three times since winning the exclusive title, the belt has only ever been on the line at UFC 244.

Masvidal captured the belt in November 2019 when he defeated Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was charged with presenting “Gamebred” the belt inside the Octagon.

Chandler is one of the most exciting action fighters in the promotion. He’s earned either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night honors in four of his five UFC appearances. He competed earlier this month at UFC 281 against Dustin Poirier and although he lost the fight via third-round rear-naked choke, the match earned both men an extra $50,000.