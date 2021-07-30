Jorge Masvidal Erupts at UFC Rival: ‘Stop Chasing Clout’

UFC star Jorge Masvidal erupted at an old rival on Friday via social media. Masvidal, 36, seemed to be reacting to a recent tweet from welterweight star Leon Edwards. Masvidal claims Edwards recently turned down an offer to fight him, and he claims Edwards was just talking bout Masvidal now because he wants some publicity.

Masvidal posted, “Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b****. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it.”

Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 30, 2021

Edwards had posted about 10 minutes prior that he was ready to fight Masvidal whenever the “BMF” champ was ready to return to the cage, and that Masvidal should “stop with the excuses”.

He posted, “’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood”.

I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood https://t.co/JVcFyQihZu — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 30, 2021

Masvidal is coming off two consecutive losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but he remains one the biggest superstars in the sport.

Meanwhile, Edwards, 29, is coming off the single biggest win of his career against popular UFC legend Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

Masvidal and Edwards have seemingly long been on a collision course, but the two welterweight stars have yet to climb into the cage to settle the score.

Neither fighter currently has his next bout lined up yet, so maybe the fight is finally going to happen.

