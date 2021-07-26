Dana White Reveals Main Event for UFC 268 [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White finally confirmed the next fight and targeted date for controversial UFC star Colby Covington. The UFC’s top-ranked welterweight contender has long desired a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next, and White has consistently stated that Usman vs. Covington 2 would likely happen later this year. But White finally confirmed to EPSN that the megafight rematch was officially on the way as the main event of UFC 268 in November. Per ESPN, “The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden.”

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Usman defeated Covington by fifth-round stoppage UFC 245 in December 2019. Now, the two stars will meet again with UFC welterweight gold on the line for the second time.

