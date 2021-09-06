Jorge Masvidal Excited About Scrap: ‘That’s a Dude I’d Like to Fight’

The UFC’s “BMF” may be on a two-fight losing skid, but he still remains one of the biggest names in the promotion. And if things line up, Jorge Masvidal could be fighting another massive star in the sport next.

Masvidal is coming off two failed efforts to obtain the welterweight championship, unable to dethrone Kamaru Usman in July 2020 and April 2021, losing by unanimous decision and KO, respectively.

“Gamebred” still has his sights on obtaining a UFC divisional title and if it means fighting Nick Diaz to get to it, he is ready and eager. Diaz is fighting for the first time in over six years, taking on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021. And should Diaz get his hand raised over the former UFC welterweight champion, Masvidal would love a scrap with the Stockton, California, native.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal spoke about Diaz, saying him versus Diaz is a “classic fight.”

“If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?” Masvidal said. “I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there. If I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

Of course, Masvidal has a history with Nick Diaz’s younger brother, Nate Diaz. Gamebred and Nate fought for the “Baddest Motherf*****” title at UFC 244 in November 2019 and Masvidal won the contest via doctor’s stoppage.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Masvidal Would Also Like to Fight Jake & Logan Paul

Gamebred is currently locked into a feud with social media sensation Jake Paul. “The Problem Child” and Masvidal were friendly during the days before his boxing bout with Gamebred’s former opponent, Ben Askren, however things changed after Paul signed on to box Tyron Woodley.

Masvidal and the former UFC welterweight champion are longtime training partners, and Masvidal and Paul have gone back and forth through the media.

Paul defeated both Askren and Woodley inside the ring, via TKO and split decision, respectively. Well, Masvidal is ready to stop Paul’s streak of defeating MMA fighters.

“I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls,” Masvidal said via ESPN. “If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes — if they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Masvidal Remains Focused on Winning a UFC Title

The 50-fight veteran also reiterated during his ESPN interview that his ultimate goal is to receive another crack at welterweight gold.

“The title is everything that’s on my mind,” Masvidal said.

He has a professional record of 35-15.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Tony Ferguson Dismissed: ‘Too Far Over the Hill’