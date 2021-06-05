UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Slammed: ‘I’m His Daddy’

The bitter rivalry between two former teammates rages on.

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington and the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” Jorge Masvidal trained together at Florida’s American Top Team for years, however the two are now fierce enemies.

After Covington’s victory over Tyron Woodley in September 2020, several reports surfaced linking the two to a fight. But as history has it, Masvidal received a title shot against 170-pound king Kamaru Usman in April at UFC 261 in April. “Gamebred” lost the fight by second-round KO.

While speaking with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Covington was asked whether a fight with him and Masvidal “made sense” now. In typical “Chaos” fashion, the top welterweight ripped Masvidal, claiming that he has already beaten up Masvial several times over the past decade.

“Yeah, it doesn’t make sense,” Covington replied. “I’m not going to have people downplay my victory if I beat him, you know? I’ve already owned his soul for the last 10 years when we trained together at American Top Team. You can go look on the Internet. I used to hold him down in our kitchen and just pat on his face, ‘Get up Masvidal, get up. Do something.’ And he couldn’t do anything.

“He knows I’m his daddy. I’m his rightful owner. There’s a reason he ducked the fight for so long. He doesn’t want to fight me. He knows I own the keys to his soul.”

.@ColbyCovMMA says @GamebredFighter in no longer on his radar. "He doesn't want to fight me. He knows I own the keys to his soul."@MikeBohnMMA's interview: https://t.co/DNCgtaXsrM pic.twitter.com/K6iyGA3Ray — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 4, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Covington Said He Is ‘The Peoples’ Champ,’ Would Consider Fighting Masvidal If That’s What the ‘People Want’

If the UFC offers Covington the fight, however, he would consider it.

“I don’t know,” Covington continued. “If the UFC really wants to do it, you know I’m the peoples’ champ. I’m the America’s champ for a reason. I’ll do what the people want, the UFC wants. I want to put on the biggest and best fights in the organization but I don’t feel like he’s the biggest and best fight in the organization.

“The guy has almost 20 losses on his record. He’s nothing more than a journeyman at this point. So, his 10 seconds of fame are up. There’s nothing for me to gain anymore. I’ve already beat him up and knocked him out multiple times in the gym. I’ve got nothing to prove against him.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Is Eyeing a Rematch With Usman

Covington’s immediate priority is a championship rematch against Usman. The two met inside the Octagon once before for Usman’s 170-pound belt. They fought at UFC 245 in December 2019 and “The Nigerian Nightmare” retained his belt, finishing Chaos by fifth-round TKO.

“I want to go out there, beat Marty Fake Newsman, solidify myself as the greatest welterweight in the world and then go on and solidify myself as the greatest welterweight of all time,” Covington said. “I have unfinished business.”

READ NEXT: Best Reactions to Charles Oliveira’s Epic UFC 262 Comeback