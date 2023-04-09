‘Jake Paul vs. Jorge Masvidal Next’ & Other Reactions to ‘Gamebred’s’ Retirement

MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal called it a career after suffering his fourth consecutive defeat inside the Octagon at UFC 287 on Saturday night.

Masvidal and top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns were locked in the cage for the night’s co-main event in the former’s hometown of Miami, Florida. Unfortunately for “Gamebred,” he couldn’t put on the performance he wanted to at 38 years old and Burns came out on top of the scorecards unanimously (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after landing several big shots on the feet and controlling large portions of the match on the ground.

The loss led to Masvidal taking off his gloves and announcing his retirement while speaking with color commentator Joe Rogan post-fight. All in all, Gamebred walks away as one of the sport’s biggest names, along with a 35-17 professional record that spanned 20 years.

Here are some reactions to the news:

UFC lightweight standout Michael Chandler tweeted: “If that was the last time we saw @GamebredFighter… what a dream he created with his two bare hands. What a pleasure to watch all these years.”

“Shoutout to Jorge Masvidal for having an incredible career that he’ll always be proud of,” the MMA History Today Twitter account wrote. “This man fought for the love of the game and became a Superstar for it.”

Current UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “Mannnn! Another one gone from the fight game!! another one of my all time favorite fighters! Father Time catches up to all of us. Shout out to Jorge Masvidal! A real OG of the fight game! You will be missed!!”

Ex-ONE Championship and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren, who was famously knocked out by Masvidal with a flying knee in 2019, tweeted: “Easy 30-27 for Gilbert Burns, looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one.”

“Well at least I won’t have to see that stupid a** highlight again now (laughing emoji),” Askren tweeted.

“Who got knocked out the worst by Masvidal.” former UFC contender Darren Till tweeted to Askren. Me or you?” It prompted a response from Askren, who replied: “Man I was sad when you got out to sleep in London, was looking forward to the build up in a fight Vs you.”

Masvidal also knocked out Till in 2019.

BJJ black belt and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis wrote: “Jake Paul vs Jorge Masvidal next (laughing emoji).”