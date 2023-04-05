Jorge Masvidal & Notable Fighter Separated After Altercation Ahead of UFC 287

Two stars of the upcoming UFC 287 pay-per-view main card, Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland, got into a verbal altercation before being separated days before the event.

Masvidal is slated to battle Gilbert Burns during the April 8 co-main event in what potentially has welterweight title implications. Holland on the other hand will compete against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Both men are hovering around the top 15 of 170 pounds, and a win is crucial if they want to work toward having a number next to their name.

But, Masvidal and Holland first must make it to fight night to realize their goals and luckily there was security around to break them up after they got into it on Wednesday. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what set them off. But, video captured by UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad shows Masvidal and “Trailblazer” verbally sparring in a hotel lobby in Miami, Florida. Watch the clip below via the embedded tweet:

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland had to be separated by UFC security at the host hotel. 👀#UFC287 | 🎥 @bullyb170 pic.twitter.com/FFk5u9BNUn — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 6, 2023

Here’s another angle:

According to MMA Junkie’s source, things never got physical between the two welterweights. “A person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie that the altercation did not turn outright physical, but there were verbal insults hurled each way,” the outlet reported. “The source added that Masvidal and Holland had previously established negative feelings toward each other.”

Holland shared a video on Instagram of himself talking about his tiff with Masvidal, but the video has since been deleted. “That video is going to come out,” Holland said per MMA Junkie. “Then, they’re probably going to do an opponent change again.”

Holland & Khamzat Chimaev Got Physical in September

This is the second time Holland has been a part of a pre-fight incident with another fighter in less than a year. Before the UFC 279 press conference in September, “Trailblazer” and Khamzat Chimaev got heated with the latter landing a front kick to Holland’s midsection. The incident ultimately caused UFC president Dana White to cancel the presser.

Because Chimaev missed weight for his 170-pound fight with Nate Diaz, the card was shaken up. “Borz” and Holland were locked into the Octagon together at a 180-pound catchweight and Chimaev submitted Holland with a first-round D’Arce choke.

Holland has a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-9 with one no contest. Unfortunately for Trailblazer, he’s on the second losing streak of his career. He looked to bounce back from the Chimaev loss by besting Stephen Thompson in a UFC on ESPN headliner in December. But, “Wonderboy” put on a striking masterclass and came out on top via TKO after Holland’s corner stopped the fight in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Masvidal Wants to Earn a Title Shot This Weekend

At 38 years old, Masvidal (35-16) has hinted at retiring should he lose to Burns on Saturday night. But with a victory, “Gamebred” has said in several interviews that he hopes to land his third crack at 170-pound gold.

Leon Edwards is the reigning champion and although the UFC president is adamant that Colby Covington will serve as “Rocky’s” second title defense, Masvidal believes an impressive win over Burns will catapult him past Covington.

Like Holland, Masvidal is on a losing streak. He’s dropped his last three fights in a row, which includes back-to-back defeats to then-champion Kamaru Usman, and most recently, a unanimous decision to Covington in March 2022.