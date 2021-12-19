Jorge Masvidal Responds to Jake Paul’s Boxing Challenge

No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal responded to Jake Paul’s recent fight challenge.

“The Problem Child” knocked out ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on December 18, 2021, and during his in-ring interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul challenged Masvidal to a boxing match. Paul also took aim at UFC superstar Nate Diaz as well.

“Gamebred” and Diaz were in attendance for the Showtime PPV event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Both combatants are currently signed to the UFC and would need UFC president Dana White’s permission to box Paul. Or, they would need to be released from their contract.

“Y’all are some b****** for leaving this arena,” Paul said via Talk Sport’s Michael Benson. “I know you don’t want that s***. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I’mma f*** them up too.”

Interestingly, Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract and it appears he’s ready to fight it out and test free agency. There has been a lot of chatter in the MMA community about Diaz boxing Paul next, and it appears to be much more of a possibility now compared to a year ago.

On the other end, it doesn’t look like Masvidal has any interest in boxing The Problem Child.

Masvidal Doesn’t Have an Incentive to Box Paul

Masvidal addressed Paul’s fight challenge a few hours later by posting a video on Instagram. In the video, Gamebred shut down the idea of a boxing match with the social media sensation.

The fighter said he has two reasons to compete, to make a lot of money and fight the best in the world. And according to Masvidal, Paul can’t provide him with either of those things.

“Listen man, you can’t f****** afford me,” Masvidal said in the video. “Me and other names you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know everybody, what you paid. You talk a big game, you say $50 million here, $100 million there. Bulls***. If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the f****** fight with your b**** a**. But he hasn’t because you don’t generate that type of revenue.”

Masvidal then said that Paul has been giving out “free tickets” to his events to fill the seats.

“So, let me tell you a little secret about me that you didn’t know,” Gamebred continued. “I fight for money or to fight the best in the world. You’re neither. Do you understand? I know it hurts, but you need to be the best in the world or make me money.”

Gamebred Challenged Paul to Fight Him in the UFC As a Mixed Martial Artist

Masvidal is down to fight The Problem, however, it has to be in an MMA bout and in the UFC.

“I’ll tell you what,” Masvidal said. “Come on over to the UFC. Sign a one-fight deal. Let Dana give you whatever the f*** he’s got to pay you. I’ll break your jaw in front of the whole world, man. I promise you that.

“If you really want it, come get it. Man to man s***. None of that boxing s***, where I can’t slam you onto your spinal cord and leave you in a wheel chair for life.”

Masvidal ended the video by saying that if Paul doesn’t want to fight him in the UFC, then he needs to “shut the f*** up.”

