Jorge Masvidal Slammed: ‘Luckiest Knee of Your Life’ [LOOK]

UFC star Jorge Masvidal was slammed on social media over the weekend by Ben Askren for the “BMF” champ’s backing of YouTuber Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match vs. the retired MMA champ on April 17. Masvidal has been catching flak online all weekend from MMA fans about his appearance with Paul via phone at the Paul vs. Askren press conference on Friday, so the welterweight contender decided to tweet out his thoughts and feelings about the matter.

Masvidal posted, “The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hardcore and casual crotch sniffers #andnew”.

That’s when “Funky” lashed out as his old rival.

Askren replied, “I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

You can see that interaction below.

I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser. https://t.co/JwZyaxGYa1 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 29, 2021

Masvidal stopped Askren in the first round at UFC 239 in 2019. The five-second KO was the fastest knockout in UFC history. The epic knee helped launch Masvidal’s career into the realm of superstardom and simultaneously sent Askren’s career careening into the opposite direction.

Askren retired from MMA in 2019, but he’s now set to face Paul in a boxing match on April 17.

While most of the MMA world seems to be rallying behind the former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion of the world vs. Paul, Masvidal has been seen paling around Miami with the YouTuber.

That hasn’t sat well with several MMA fans, and now it appears Asrken isn’t too keen on the whole thing either.

READ NEXT: Showtime for PFL’s Bubble: ‘I Love That’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel