Jorge Masvidal Reveals Next Fight: ‘We Just Got Word’

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal was asked about a potential superfight boxing match against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday night, but the “BMF” champ ended up confirming his next UFC fight instead. Masvidal revealed to Boxing Social after attending the Canelo vs. Yildrim boxing match in Miami that his next fight would be a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Right now, I’m focused on me fighting for the belt which will be in August or September. We just got word on this, so you’re like the second person to actually know this right now…,” Masvidal said.

You can watch Masvidal reveal the massive news about his next UFC fight to Boxing Social below.

MASVIDAL CONFIRMS UFC RETURN@ufc star @GamebredFighter says he will fight @USMAN84kg in September – but says he would be interested in a future switch to boxing for "big money". 💰 ➡️ https://t.co/ieLoZIlUVv 🔞 @Betfred Fight Odds: https://t.co/CnGSL9uga3#Boxing pic.twitter.com/WfQUDZChmU — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) February 28, 2021

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

Last year, Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251. After a strong start to the fight in the first round, Usman took over the next four rounds to in on the judges’ scorecards.

However, Masvidal had taken that main event fight on just six days’ notice after Usman’s original opponent for UFC 251, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID-19 during fight week, so most UFC fans were expecting the UFC BMF champ to get another crack at Usman someday soon.

UFC 251: Fight MotionTake a slow motion trip through the highlights and most exciting moments from UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal earlier this month. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit ufcfightpass.com/ To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on ESPN+, visit bit.ly/2vNIBE8 (U.S.… 2020-07-21T16:45:49Z

Now, it appears the massive rematch will happen later this year in either August or September, at least according to Masvidal, and that it will be each man’s next UFC fight.

Masvidal hasn’t competed since UFC 251.

Meanwhile, Usman defeated Burns by third-round knockout at UFC 258 on February 13.

READ NEXT: PFL MMA Stacked With Ex-UFC Champs and Future Superstars

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel